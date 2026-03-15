11 Non-Dairy Creamers, Ranked
I've tried many creamers in my lifetime, but as someone who doesn't drink cow's milk on a regular basis, I have a special place in my heart for non-dairy creamer varieties. If I'm honest, adding plain almond milk to my morning brew is pretty standard in my household, though I'm willing to admit it isn't always the best way to achieve decadently creamy coffee. A good store-bought option is often needed to enjoy rich, full-bodied creaminess, which I now know is possible, even when real cream isn't included in the creamer.
So, what options are out there? Honestly, so many. In the upcoming post, I'm sampling the plethora of non-dairy coffee creamers available at my local market to give you my honest review on which is best. From vegan, plant-based varieties to cheap, additive-laden alternatives, I'll give you a rundown on the pricing, ingredients, nutrition facts, and flavor of each.
Bear in mind that the details mentioned in the upcoming post are subject to change when it comes to pricing and availability — as always, be sure to carefully examine the label of every non-dairy creamer you pick up to ensure it aligns with your dietary goals and lifestyle. And with that, I invite you to join me as I rank every store-bought dairy-free creamer I could find from worst to best.
Methodology
The details about the non-dairy creamers mentioned in this post are based solely on my own experience, as I tried each one firsthand. Each creamer was sampled with the same coffee-to-creamer ratio for consistency.
Pricing and availability are subject to change. Remember that although all creamers mentioned are indeed non-dairy, some may contain milk-derived ingredients. As always, please be sure to read ingredient labels carefully to get the most accurate picture of what each creamer offers before purchasing.
11. Ripple Classic Creme Dairy-Free Café Creamer
Ripple Classic Creme Dairy-Free Café Creamer is the most expensive on the list, currently costing an obnoxious $7.99 for a 25.4-ounce bottle. The creamer has zero sugar added and is kosher and vegan-friendly. It contains water, high oleic sunflower or safflower oil, pea protein, potassium citrate, sodium bicarbonate, and more, all while deriving its sweetness from monk fruit extract. As far as nutrition goes, expect Ripple's dairy-free creamer to contain 20 calories, 0 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of fat per tablespoon.
I can't say I was looking forward to sampling this offering from Ripple. Anything I've ever sampled containing pea protein has made me gag. Sadly, this coffee companion was no different. Though I was able to keep my food down, it's still not something I'd ever want to try again. It tastes like milk doused with artificial flavoring, generally unpleasant and certainly not something I'd want to sample early in the morning. One thing I can say about the creamer is that it has excellent creaming properties; it practically turned my coffee white! All in all, Ripple's dairy-free creamer felt like a big rip-off to me. Not only was it painfully pricey, but gross to boot.
10. Violife Supreme Sweet Cream Vanilla Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer
Violife Supreme Sweet Cream Vanilla Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer currently costs $4.88 per 33.8 fluid ounces, which I suppose isn't too bad compared to some non-dairy creamers you'll find on supermarket shelves. This pick is non-GMO, vegan, and carrageenan-free. Unlike some, it is also free of nuts, which may be a major plus for those with allergies. The product contains water and lentil protein along with sugar, canola oil, natural flavors, salt, and additives like dipotassium phosphate, gellan gum, and more. Per every tablespoon, expect 30 calories, 3 grams of added sugar, and 2 grams of fat.
So, where do I start? For being one of the more expensive choices on this list, Violife's creamer tastes awful. I didn't see it coming — I hadn't heard of the brand before, and its packaging looked chic and modern. At first, things seemed okay; its creaming properties were off the chart and nearly turned my coffee white. It wasn't until I tasted it that things went awry. This creamer lent my brew a strange, almondy, chemical taste that I didn't find pleasing at all.
I realize the dairy-free creamer is nut-free, but I definitely picked up a nut-like flavor that certainly didn't hit the spot. I personally can't see myself taking as much as another sip of Violife's offering again, making it one of the worst non-dairy coffee creamers on the list.
9. Coffee Mate French Vanilla Liquid Non-Dairy Coffee Creamer
Coffee Mate French Vanilla Liquid Non-Dairy Coffee Creamer is a very popular yet affordable non-dairy creamer, currently priced at only $3.98 per 32 fluid ounces. This grab is widely available; you can find it sold alongside other chilled creamers in most stores. Sadly, despite its popularity, Coffee Mate's non-dairy offering sports a very long ingredient list: additives like dipotassium phosphate, cellulose gel, mono- and diglycerides, artificial flavor, and sucralose all make an appearance. The product also contains a milk derivative, this time in the form of micellar casein, which may rub some people the wrong way, depending on their dietary preferences and lifestyle. Nutrition facts include 35 calories, 5 grams of added sugar, and 1.5 grams of fat per tablespoon.
Coffee Mate's French vanilla non-dairy creamer isn't worth adding to your cart — at least not in my opinion. This option not only contains slightly more additives than most on the list, but the flavor is also terrible. It was as if I could literally taste the chemicals in it, along with the icky flavor of sugar combined with sucralose. Yes, Coffee Mate is a household name, and yes, it's easy to find. If you want to purchase an affordable non-dairy creamer, however, I beg you to skip this one and opt for other, better-tasting varieties on the list.
8. Nutpods Unsweetened French Vanilla Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer
Nutpods Unsweetened French Vanilla Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer comes in a carton that's remarkably smaller than the others and for a steeper price. It currently goes for $5.19 per 25.4-ounce bottle and, as its name implies, is unsweetened. The creamer has comparatively impressive nutrition facts: 10 calories, 0 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of fat per tablespoon. This unique non-dairy option features water, coconut cream, and almonds as its base, joined by additives including natural flavors, acacia gum, dipotassium phosphate, sunflower lecithin, sea salt, and gellan gum.
Nutpods offering comes off as a shock to the tongue if you don't know what to expect. Its unsweetened attributes make it stand out, which may not be a good thing if you aren't prepared. Though not my favorite creamer, the product has good qualities: its vanilla taste is pleasant and not at all overpowering, and though it creams well, it did separate slightly in my cup. Even without the added sugar, it took the bitter edge off my coffee's flavor. Out of curiosity, I added pure maple syrup (pretty unconventional, I know), and the results were okay.
All in all, I feel like you could add almond milk or something similar to your cup and get comparable results. As such, I'd rate Nutpods French vanilla creamer as average and certainly not worth the price point, in my opinion.
7. Favorite Day French Vanilla Non-Dairy Creamer
Favorite Day French Vanilla Non-Dairy Creamer makes its entrance as the cheapest option on the list, currently costing only $2.99 for 32 fluid ounces. This store-brand non-dairy creamer sold by Target contains water, sugar, vegetable oil (in the form of soybean and or palm), artificial flavors, dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan, DATEM, and more. Also, it's important to note that although marketed as non-dairy, this pick does contain sodium caseinate, a milk derivative. As far as nutrition facts go, expect 35 calories, 5 grams of added sugar, and 1.5 grams of fat per tablespoon.
In terms of consistency, Favorite Day's creamer was thinner than expected, but it still creamed my coffee well. Despite being dairy-free, I found it very comparable to other options I've purchased (including high-quality varieties like Chobani) that contain real cream. Having said that, there's one thing about this creamer that sticks out, and that's the sweetness.
It could just be me, but I found this creamer sickly sweet, even to the point where I questioned whether I accidentally put too much of it in my brew — though I hadn't. If you want to pick up Favorite Day's French vanilla offering, I'd say go for it, but be sure to use it sparingly. Its price point makes it a worthy purchase, but fans of mellow, unsweetened coffee might want to avoid this non-dairy grab.
6. Simple Truth Sweet Cream Non-Dairy Oatmilk Coffee Creamer
Like the previous option, Simple Truth Sweet Cream Non-Dairy Oatmilk Coffee Creamer is a generic-brand product, this time offered by Kroger. I found mine at my local Pick 'n Save, and, interestingly, it wasn't as cheap as I expected. This Simple Truth creamer currently goes for around $4.49 for 32 fluid ounces. Though not organic, it's advertised as vegan and contains no artificial ingredients. Its contents include filtered water, hydrolyzed oats, cane sugar, canola oil, gellan gum, and more. It also contains 35 calories, 4 grams of added sugar, and 1 gram of fat per tablespoon.
I didn't mind Simple Truth's oat milk creamer. It creams well and has no weird or off flavors. It's a little sweeter than some of the other varieties, so it certainly lives up to its "sweet cream" designation. Even so, I'm not sure that it's much better than other, cheaper options on the list. Because of that, I'd say whether you should purchase this coffee companion comes down to your stance on ingredient purity. Though not the "cleanest" creamer on the market, it fares slightly better in terms of ingredients than a couple of others on the list. For that reason, Simple Truth's product may make the purchase worth it for some.
5. Silk Oat Vanilla Dairy-Free Creamer
Silk Oat Vanilla Dairy-Free Creamer currently costs around $4 for 32 fluid ounces. It is carrageenan- and gluten-free and contains no artificial flavors or colors. The product is not specifically advertised as vegan, possibly making it one of these items you thought were vegan but aren't. Its ingredients include oat milk, cane sugar, sunflower oil, pea protein, potassium citrate, baking soda, and more. The creamer also comes with 25 calories, 4 grams of added sugar, and 1 gram of fat per tablespoon.
Like some of the other non-dairy creamers covered thus far, Silk's oat offering is quite thin. It seems to cream okay, but it didn't make the coffee as light in comparison. As for taste, it is an impeccable choice for those who crave sweetness. Though not necessarily sweeter than others, this product isn't rich in flavor or mouthfeel, which seemingly highlights its sweetness all the more.
Will you love Silk's vanilla oat milk creamer? If you're not big on rich, creamy coffee and tend to defer more toward sweet java flavors, then I think this option is a great grab. As for me, there are non-dairy options on the list I much prefer, thereby landing this creamer a little lower than I anticipated.
4. Silk Vanilla Dairy-Free Almond Coffee Creamer
Silk Vanilla Dairy-Free Almond Coffee Creamer is sold in a 32-fluid-ounce bottle and currently goes for $4.89 at my local Walmart. It contains no artificial colors or flavors and is gluten-free. Aside from the almond milk, it contains cane sugar, sunflower oil, pea protein, potassium citrate, sea salt, and more. Per every tablespoon, you'll find 25 calories, 4 grams of added sugar, and 1 gram of fat. Like other non-dairy creamers from the Silk brand, this almond milk variety is not specifically touted as vegan, so be sure to take note if that matters to you.
Silk's almond milk creamer tastes pretty darn good. I had already sampled it against dairy-containing alternatives when I compared store-bought vanilla coffee creamers and found it to be a great balance of vanilla, sweet, and creamy flavors. Despite primarily consisting of almond milk, it doesn't taste nutty. Instead, I find its flavor is mild and pleasant. That said, this creamer doesn't pack as much of that rich, luscious, creamy savor as some of the others, but who knows, you might consider its light consistency a bonus. For me, I'd prefer a touch more richness, but I still enjoyed this dairy-free creamer from Silk.
3. Nutpods Unsweetened Original Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer
Nutpods Unsweetened Original Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and very expensive. Containing no flavoring at all, this non-dairy creamer currently costs $5.99 for a tiny 25.4-fluid-ounce bottle, which, to me, is robbery. It consists of water, coconut cream, almonds, acacia gum, dipotassium phosphate, sunflower lecithin, sea salt, and gellan gum. It has no sugar and contains only 10 calories per tablespoon, along with 1 gram of fat.
Despite its disappointing price point, I liked this coffee companion from Nutpods more than I thought I would. When compared against the other non-dairy creamers, this option might come across as dull, but for those looking to curb sugar intake (or who simply don't like sweet coffee), this is an awesome pick. It holds its own in terms of richness and creaming abilities. The final result tasted almost identical to coffee with plain cream. As before, I decided to add a smidge of maple syrup to my brew to see how it elevated the flavor, and I found it insanely good.
Would I say it's worth the price? That depends. For those who love the flavor of cream in coffee, can't tolerate dairy, but also want to control the amount of sugar added, this pick is a winner. Still, because of its price point, I honestly can't say you'll find this in my shopping cart. I'll probably stick to my typical splash of store-bought plant-based milk instead.
2. Planet Oat Sweet & Creamy Oatmilk Coffee Creamer
Planet Oat Sweet & Creamy Oatmilk Creamer currently goes for $3.87 and is sold in a 32-fluid-ounce bottle, making it one of the most affordable options on the list. This non-dairy creamer is non-GMO, kosher, and free of soy, peanuts, or tree nuts. Its ingredients include oat milk, cane sugar, sunflower oil, dipotassium phosphate, gellan gum, natural flavors, pea protein, and more. Nutritionally speaking, expect this product from Planet Oat to contain 25 calories, 4 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of fat per tablespoon.
Look, if you're gonna buy a creamer — especially one that is non-dairy — this is the brand I'd recommend. This option from Planet Oat provides a rich, milky, and sweet flavor that's enjoyable without coming off as weird or over-the-top. And though not infused with vanilla, I can't say I miss it too much here. There's plenty of balanced flavor to savor even without the usual essence of vanilla added to so many creamers.
For the humble price of a little under $4 for a decently sized bottle, this offering from Planet Oat is a non-dairy creamer I highly recommend. It's creamy, sweet, and refreshingly affordable.
1. Planet Oat French Vanilla Oatmilk Coffee Creamer
I found Planet Oat French Vanilla Oatmilk Coffee Creamer at my local Target, currently selling for $3.87 per 32-fluid-ounce bottle. It's made primarily of oat milk and, like the other Plant Oat creamer option, is non-GMO, kosher, and free from soy and nuts. This non-dairy coffee companion also contains cane sugar, sunflower oil, natural flavors, vanilla extract, sunflower lecithin, pea protein, and more. Its nutritional stats include 25 calories, 4 grams of added sugar, and 1 gram of fat per tablespoon.
This vanilla creamer from Planet Oat surpassed my expectations. It was way creamier than expected, and tastes very similar to dairy-containing options. It is extremely vanilla-forward, which is a major pro for folks looking for a robust sip. Much like the aforementioned Planet Oat grab, this vanilla variety packs the perfect amount of sweetness but also features what I'd describe as a subtle, smoky flavor that I found comforting. It was almost as if the brand toasted the oats to make the creamer. However, I can't confirm this to be true, of course.
Overall, I found Planet Oat's French vanilla coffee creamer to be a winner in nearly every category — it hits the spot, not only in terms of taste, but texture and pricing as well.