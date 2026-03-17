The World's Oldest Cognac Distillery Was Founded During The Last Year Of King Louis XIV's Reign

1715 marked French history: It was the year that Louis XIV, known as the Sun King, passed away. It was also the year the cognac distillery Martell was founded. At the time, no one could've foreseen that three centuries later the monarch's lineage would have lost all of its power while the spirits house would boast the title of the world's oldest cognac distillery.

Martell's history began not in France, but in the tiny British island of Jersey, located on the English channel. Here, a young entrepreneur called Jean Martell decided to try his luck at importing cognac to England. He left his little enclave and moved to the French region of Cognac, where this type of brandy comes from, and learned as much as he could about the product. Eventually, he began distilling his own spirits on the very land where the brand continues to operate today.

Martell's descendants no longer own the distillery, which is now under Pernod Ricard Group's extensive spirits portfolio, but the brand is still one of the most respected cognac producers in the industry. In fact, it stands stronger today than it did three centuries ago, having survived the French Revolution, Robespierre's guillotine-happy Reign of Terror, Napoleon's stint as Emperor, two world wars, and more.