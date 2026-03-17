The World's Oldest Cognac Distillery Was Founded During The Last Year Of King Louis XIV's Reign
1715 marked French history: It was the year that Louis XIV, known as the Sun King, passed away. It was also the year the cognac distillery Martell was founded. At the time, no one could've foreseen that three centuries later the monarch's lineage would have lost all of its power while the spirits house would boast the title of the world's oldest cognac distillery.
Martell's history began not in France, but in the tiny British island of Jersey, located on the English channel. Here, a young entrepreneur called Jean Martell decided to try his luck at importing cognac to England. He left his little enclave and moved to the French region of Cognac, where this type of brandy comes from, and learned as much as he could about the product. Eventually, he began distilling his own spirits on the very land where the brand continues to operate today.
Martell's descendants no longer own the distillery, which is now under Pernod Ricard Group's extensive spirits portfolio, but the brand is still one of the most respected cognac producers in the industry. In fact, it stands stronger today than it did three centuries ago, having survived the French Revolution, Robespierre's guillotine-happy Reign of Terror, Napoleon's stint as Emperor, two world wars, and more.
How Martell cognac withstood the test of time
Martell wasn't the first cognac distillery, but it kept its head above water when its predecessors went the way of Louis XVI and his wife, Marie Antoinette. To do so, it kept a strict commitment to high quality while embracing innovation.
The famed cognac house distills only clear wine, meaning it has no sediments or impurities. It continues to use traditional copper stills and ages its products in French oak barrels for 2 to 14 years. Guaranteeing quality has allowed it to stay at the top of the industry. The distillery's products have even been present at important historical events like the signing of the First World War Armistice in 1918 and Grace Kelly's wedding. The company has managed to stay relevant by making exciting new products (like a brandy aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels) and by opening up its doors to visitors. If you're ever in Cognac, France, you can visit the distillery and partake in fun tours, including a hands-on experience that lets you blend your own cognac.
You'll also find the famed company's products in almost any prestigious Parisian establishment, including La Tour d'Argent, which is one of the oldest restaurants in the world. Those who can't take a trip across the pond can buy Martell Cognac in the States. Enjoy it neat or make it into a tasty cocktail like a classic French connection.