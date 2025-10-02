15 Of The Oldest Restaurants On Earth

Everybody knows an old place, that food spot that's supposedly been around since their town has existed, the kind of places rich with history and lore. But most of the oldest restaurants in every state in the U.S. aren't even close to being the oldest restaurants in the world. Many European and Asian nations were settled and settled into centuries ago, and as the people needed to eat (and often, drink, socialize, and gather), so restaurants opened up to give the people what they wanted.

Restaurants have since become highly sophisticated endeavors. And yet some stalwarts of the past, time capsules and windows into history of how people used to prepare, serve, and eat food, remain, steadfastly refusing to close or even change as generations pass through and the centuries wear on. Here, then, are 15 of the absolute oldest, most certifiably legendary restaurants around the world that opened hundreds of years ago and are still serving today.