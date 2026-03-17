12 Cheap And Easy Ways To Supercharge Grits
When you get down to it, grits are pretty simple. This Southern-staple ingredient is literally just ground corn, even if there are various varieties (stone ground, old-fashioned, instant, etc.) and differing processing methods. As is the case with many simple ingredients and dishes, actually achieving restaurant-quality, Southern-approved grits at home is easier said than done.
If you only follow the directions on the bag, you're going to end up with a plain-Jane, boring pile of nothing. With no additions, grits have a fairly neutral flavor profile. Think similar to white rice. You have to supercharge those grits! Use them as a palette for your culinary artistry and experimentation. It doesn't have to be complicated or expensive either. There are many easy and cheap ways to enhance grits, using ingredients that are likely already in your pantry or fridge.
Don't take our word for it, though. To get the details on all the best ways to take your grits to the next level, we spoke with a range of expert chefs from across — where else? — the South, who let us in on their secrets to the best grits ever.
1. Add on the fat
According to Chef Scott Peck at Nashville's Loveless Café (which just so happens to be celebrating its milestone 75th anniversary this year), fat gets a bad rap. However, it's crucial to Southern-style cooking. "The key ingredients of Southern food, beyond history, familiarity, a home-cooking feel, or nostalgia, are rich, deep, flavors, driven by one key component: fat," he said. "Fats have certainly gotten a negative connotation over the years, but the key piece of advice I would give for making Southern food would be looking at the fundamental element, fat, and leaving that aspect intact. More butter is always good."
Even the simplest grits will be elevated by a generous helping of butter. You'll want to add your butter right before you take the grits off the heat, and let all that creamy, fatty goodness melt into the thickened final product. Sure, some say you can make grits with olive oil, but while that might save you on some calories and saturated fats, you're just not going to get the same flavor or mouthfeel with olive oil as you would with butter. So, don't be shy about putting a few (or more) pats of butter into your grits both while cooking and when serving. Your taste buds will thank you.
2. Choose high-quality grits
As already noted, there are several different types of grits that one could purchase, and which variety you choose will impact your final dish's flavor and texture. While quick cooking and instant grits provide convenience, they're also going to provide the least flavor and texture. In contrast, stone-ground or old-fashioned grits (the two terms are used interchangeably) are coarser and more flavorful. Heirloom grits, meanwhile, are made from different heirloom corn varieties and provide a range of colors and flavor profiles.
Don't worry, though. You won't have to necessarily search far and wide for good-quality grits. According to Chef Nick Jennings at Season in Marietta, Georgia, you can find grits that'll do the trick even at chains like Kroger. Still, pick your grits carefully while at the grocery store. He said, "Texture is everything. Grits are versatile and can be prepared in many ways, but it all starts with quality. Look for grits labeled 'stone-ground,' not instant."
Likewise, owner and chef Michael Farfour at The Farmcart in Athens, Georgia, explained, "The ingredients list is very small for this dish, so use quality ingredients. We use organic grits and local whole milk." Meanwhile, Chef John Engle at Ovide and the Hotel Effie Sandestin in Miramar Beach, Florida, concurred, noting that "grits are one of those items where sourcing the best product available makes all the difference." He actually has his grits milled to order, locally.
3. Don't skimp on the dairy
Some recipes will tell you to simply cook your grits in water, but if you want to truly enhance the dish, reach for the dairy — and don't skimp on it either. Chef John Engle, for example, does indeed start cooking his grits in hot salted water, but then he adds dairy, too. As he's cooking the grits and they begin to hydrate (he finds that soaking them overnight is not really a must), he adds heavy cream. Then, if the grits need additional liquid as they cook further, he uses whole milk. And to finish them off? Buttermilk to taste.
Bridget Williams, the senior kitchen manager at Fondren in Jackson, Mississippi, likewise told us, "One cheap and easy way to supercharge my grits is by adding a splash of heavy cream for a rich, creamy consistency." And if you're just not sure how much liquid to use, follow Chef Nick Jennings' advice to use a four-part milk to one-part grits ratio.
4. Don't stick to just savory grits
While Chef Nick Jennings calls himself a purist and said that he typically just uses butter and salt in his grits, he sometimes opts for a sweet rather than savory dish of grits. Yes, if you're not overly familiar with all the different ways grits are served up in the South, you may be surprised to learn that this isn't exclusively a savory dish.
While savory is the go-to, sweet grits are also an option and literally all you have to do is swap out your salt for sugar, and leave the butter and other dairy as is. This results in an almost oatmeal-like dish, and you're not limited to plain sugar. Brown sugar or honey will sweeten up your grits just fine. While you're at it, go ahead and mix in some other sweet-leaning ingredients, like dried fruits, cinnamon, vanilla, preserves, or even ice cream. Just be prepared to engage in an argument or two if you end up liking sweet grits more than savory grits. It's a topic of much contention, with home cooks and diners taking firm stances.
5. Add seafood (and not just shrimp)
When you think of adding seafood to your grits, you probably automatically think of shrimp. After all, shrimp and grits just go together. It's a classic pairing that you'll find on many a menu all throughout the South. However, consider expanding your seafood options further.
For example, Chef Nick Jennings recommended incorporating crab and fresh jalapeño into grits for what he described as a "flavor affinity straight from the coast of the Carolinas." Or, opt for fish. Whatever you do, he cautioned, just make sure you're pairing flavors that are actually complementary.
"Creativity is key, but it should still make sense," he said. "Stick to thoughtful flavor combinations like cheddar and hot sauce, andouille sausage, duck, fish, chorizo, shrimp, harissa, avocado, or smoked salmon — the possibilities are endless when the flavors complement each other." (Really want to get creative and crafty, and have no grits on hand? You can make shrimp and grits in 15 minutes by cooking popped popcorn down in heavy cream, adding garlic, Old Bay, cheese, and butter, and topping it all with shrimp. Just maybe don't tell the Southerners.)
6. Make elote-style grits
You may know elote more as Mexican street corn. It's grilled corn on the cob, topped with a mixture of mayonnaise, lime juice, and chili powder, before being rolled in or sprinkled with cheese. The mayonnaise ensures the cheese adheres to the corn, which is often on a stick, providing you with a tasty, albeit sometimes messy, savory treat. Since grits are, after all, just corn in another form, it would make sense that elote-style grits would be a hit.
Chef Nick Jennings recommends giving your grits an elote-style upgrade by simply adding cotija cheese, chili powder, and sour cream to your final dish. These easy additions make a big impact, but you can take things even further if you're so inclined. For example, grill some corn on the cob and cut away the kernels, and then incorporate them into your grits, for extra texture and that summer-y charred flavor. While you're using the grill, go ahead and cook some skewered shrimp for topping your grits, too. No sour cream on hand? Add in mayonnaise for creaminess, as well as some queso fresco. Don't forget the Tajin and a little bit of cilantro for topping.
7. Top them with blistered tomato butter
When Chef John Engle serves his grits at Ovide, they're topped with andouille sausage, Louisiana crawfish tails, caramelized onions, and blistered tomato butter. You might expect the sausage, crawfish tails, and even the onions, but tomato butter is a sleeper ingredient that you ought to make sooner rather than later — and you can use it in a lot more places than just atop your grits.
Making a basic roasted tomato butter at home couldn't be simpler, as it's basically just a type of compound butter. It merely requires thoroughly mixing softened butter with any other ingredient(s) — spices, herbs, preserves, tomatoes, etc. — before letting the butter firm back up again for later use. In the case of roasted tomato butter, you're going to want to roast olive oil-drizzled cherry tomatoes underneath a broiler until they're caramelized and blistered. Drain them, blend them, and incorporate your softened butter and any desired seasonings. From there, you have a roasted tomato compound butter that's great for topping grits or even just spread across a piece of toast.
8. Use European butter
Another trick that Chef John Engle uses is opting for European butter versus the typical American fare when making his grits — but is there really that much difference? Yes, when you're considering what kind of butter to buy (for grits or anything else), it's important to realize that European butter is actually quite different.
It all comes down to regulatory guidelines. While, in the United States, anything sold as butter is required to be comprised of at least 80% butterfat, the European Union sets a higher standard. There, producers must ensure their butter is made up of at least 82 to 90% butterfat, with a cut off of a maximum 16% water content. The more fat and the less water that's in the butter, the better the flavor and the better the results in your baking and cooking.
There are also regional differences throughout Europe. For example, some French butters boast the Protected Designation of Origin seal, which means those butters are made in only one region, using very specific, traditional methods. Of course, you'll find that European butter is pricier than the American stuff, too — but you might just determine the increased cost is well worth it.
9. Use homemade stock
Again, we're going to continue to dissuade you from cooking your grits in plain water. Instead, Chef Gary McGee said you should cook your grits in a homemade shrimp stock for a greater depth of flavor. McGee is the co-owner of Urban Bar and Kitchen, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which was named one of the Best Restaurants in the Country by USA Today in 2024.
You only need about an hour to make a good shrimp stock. Combine a pound of shrimp shells and heads with onions, celery, carrots, garlic, herbs, and spices in 4 quarts of water. Bring it all to a boil, reduce the heat, and then let the mixture simmer for about 45 minutes. Strain off your stock and you're good to go. The homemade stock will last in your fridge for a few days or up to a few months in the freezer — so you're always ready to make up a batch of grits whenever the mood strikes.
(Don't want to go through the process of making homemade stock? McGee also recommended cooking your grits in an infused cream or milk, incorporating cheeses like sharp cheddar or gouda.)
10. Experiment with cheeses
For many grit-lovers, cheese is an absolute must. In fact, some might tell you that you don't even need homemade stock, milk, or any other ingredients, so long as you have butter, salt, and a heaping handful of shredded cheddar cheese. That said, while cheddar might be a go-to for grits, don't overlook all your other cheese options. "Apart from cheddar, you can mix in Parmesan or a tangy blue cheese for a more complex flavor profile," said Chef Gary McGee.
For a truly Southern twist on grits, grab another Southern staple: pimento cheese. If you're not familiar with pimento cheese, it's basically shredded cheddar combined with mayonnaise and pimento peppers. It can be eaten on crackers or as part of a sandwich (just note if you go the sandwich route, white bread is a requisite).
When you add pimento cheese to your grits, you not only get the cheesiness, but also the creaminess of the mayonnaise, as well as the slight tang from the pimentos. While it's easy enough to make your own pimento cheese at home, you can use the store-bought variant as well (if you can find it, based on where you're located). You'll want to use between a half and a full cup of pimento cheese for every 4 cups of cooked grits. Add the pimento cheese toward the end of the cooking process, just giving it enough time and heat to melt down and really blend into the dish.
11. Include aromatics
Aromatics take food from fine to five star. They sound fancy but they're truly not, and you probably use aromatics in you're cooking more often than you think. Aromatics are ingredients that, together, form the foundation of a dish's flavor profile. Staple aromatics can differ from culture to culture. For example, French mirepoix and Italian soffritto — or the combination of diced onions, celery, and carrots — are types of aromatics. The holy trinity of onions, celery, and bell peppers? Also aromatics. Other aromatic ingredients include ginger, garlic, chiles, lemongrass, and scallions.
You probably can't imagine some of your favorite dishes without these ingredients, but you might not be utilizing them when cooking grits. However, doing so can supercharge your grits in a big way — but which aromatic ingredients should you choose? According to Chef Gary McGee, consider sautéing garlic, shallots, or onions (along with some shrimp). You could also include diced bell peppers or tomatoes.
12. Garnish with fresh herbs
Lastly, once you're getting ready to plate your grits, don't forget a garnish. Chef Gary McGee recommended reaching for parsley, chives, or cilantro to brighten up your grits' flavors. Just be sure you're not committing any of the biggest mistakes that home cooks make with fresh herbs. For example, if you opt for rosemary, remove the woody stem rather than leaving it intact, and finely chop the leaves.
Of course, if you don't have any fresh herbs on hand, there are plenty of other toppings you can use on your grits. A poached egg is always a great way to go, with the runny yolk adding its own richness to the party. Keep the breakfast vibes going with chopped bacon. If you really don't want to cook anything beyond the grits, though, simply reach into the fridge or pantry and grab a bottle of hot sauce (Chef John Engle goes with a few shots of Tabasco). You can also head to the spice rack and sprinkle the grits with a smattering of Old Bay, paprika, or cayenne pepper. Chef Bridget Williams finishes her grits with a thinly sliced green onions.