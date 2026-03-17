12 Cheap And Easy Ways To Supercharge Grits

When you get down to it, grits are pretty simple. This Southern-staple ingredient is literally just ground corn, even if there are various varieties (stone ground, old-fashioned, instant, etc.) and differing processing methods. As is the case with many simple ingredients and dishes, actually achieving restaurant-quality, Southern-approved grits at home is easier said than done.

If you only follow the directions on the bag, you're going to end up with a plain-Jane, boring pile of nothing. With no additions, grits have a fairly neutral flavor profile. Think similar to white rice. You have to supercharge those grits! Use them as a palette for your culinary artistry and experimentation. It doesn't have to be complicated or expensive either. There are many easy and cheap ways to enhance grits, using ingredients that are likely already in your pantry or fridge.

Don't take our word for it, though. To get the details on all the best ways to take your grits to the next level, we spoke with a range of expert chefs from across — where else? — the South, who let us in on their secrets to the best grits ever.