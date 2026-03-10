For The Best Cheesy Grits, Turn To This Southern Staple

Grits are a simple, neutral-tasting food when served alone. That's why you load them up with extras. When you add some butter, a dash of hot sauce, and a hearty amount of cheddar cheese, that quiet corn-based southern staple transforms into much tastier cheesy grits. Cheddar is considered the standard cheese for making cheesy grits, but you can get away with experimenting with more combinations. To get some ideas about creative grits concoctions, we talked to Pam Brand, the co-founder of southern food blog Biscuits & Burlap.

Specifically, we asked Brand about using the South's iconic pimento cheese in grits. According to Brand, "Pimento cheese is a good choice, but it is its own flavor profile — adding the punchy taste of the pimentos and most often a bit of cayenne pepper. If you add pimento cheese, you are making 'pimento cheese grits' not just 'cheesy grits.'"

Pimento cheese is a spread that uses the sharp cheddar you'd typically see in cheesy grits, with the addition of mayonnaise, sweet pimento peppers, and often a little extra spice. All of these things combine easily with grits, but the added creaminess from the mayo and the sweet and mild boost from pimentos will get you a rather different, but very delicious, dish.