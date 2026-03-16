Chopped Judge Scott Conant Really Can't Stomach This Popular Vegetable

Scott Conant is best known for being a long-time judge on "Chopped," as well as one of the Food Network celebrities with popular restaurants: He oversees the Leola Baha Mar in the Bahamas, The Americano in Georgia, and Cellaio Steak in New York. For someone who has extensive experience in the food industry, you would think that he has a non-discriminating palate for all tastes and flavors. That is, until you hear about his strong aversion to red onion, and specifically, those served raw.

Conant couldn't hide his dislike for the root vegetable on the "Chopped" Season 3 episode "Judge Knows Best." Despite warning the chefs ("I have a real aversion to raw onions," he said, adding, "Don't go too far"), they didn't seem to take the hint. After being served multiple dishes that featured raw red onions, including a hamachi kebab with arugula salad and hamachi crudo with quail yolk vinaigrette, Contant had to speak his mind.

"I don't understand why the onions are there after we told you — especially myself, I didn't like raw onions — and you used them in the first course already, and yet they're here," he said. "And I taste them, and it kinda makes me angry." You can't say he didn't warn them.