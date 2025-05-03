Infuse More Onion Flavor Into Any Dish With This Prep Step

Infusing more onion flavor into a meal or dish is done by breaking down onions using a grater. When you find the best onions at the grocery store and then grate them, their internal structure gets disrupted, much more so than it would by slicing or dicing. This method of preparation forces the enzymes inside the onion's cells into contact with sulfur-based parts they're normally separated from. When the two merge together, it kicks off a chemical process, creating a large amount of that cry-inducing aroma which gives onions their signature sharp smell and taste. The bigger the disruption to the onion's cells, the bigger the release of flavor.

The consistency you get from grating is unlike other cutting techniques. Rather than distinct bits, grating makes a fine, moist mash or paste-like residue. This texture allows the onion's flavor and juices to spread completely within the dish. While cooking, this mash tends to break down fast and almost disappear, particularly in liquids used for sauces or stews; blending in smoothly without leaving chunky pieces. The result is a consistent, powerful onion note throughout the meal.