The Colombian Milk And Egg Soup That You'll Either Hate Or Love

If you visit a cold mountain town in Colombia's Central Andean Range, you might be served an uncommonly white soup for breakfast. Sip it and you'll savor a mix of sweetness and saltiness that some people find delicious and others off-putting. I'm in the first group, and this soup, called changua, is one of my favorite breakfasts. But I understand why some people might be hesitant about slurping milk with eggs, cilantro, cheese, and hardened bread.

Changua is a traditional dish from the Colombian departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca. The latter includes the country's capital, Bogota, where I'm originally from. Because mornings here can be cold, changua is a great way to start the day with a warm, protein-filled bowl of soup. As for the "strange" mix of ingredients, all I can say is that Colombians love creative culinary combinations. We do, after all, add cheese to our hot chocolate and top our hot dogs with chips and quail eggs.

That said, the soup is divisive even amongst Colombians. Make sure to try it if you're ever in the region, though. Changua is creamy and salty, and hits the spot when you want something comforting for breakfast. It's okay if you don't like it, but at least give your taste buds the chance to decide for themselves. And, who knows? Maybe you'll join my camp and end up craving milk soup to start the day.