What's The Difference Between Colombian And Venezuelan Arepas?

I was lucky enough to have been born in Colombia, so my mornings have always started with a hot, comforting arepa. These round corn or flour "patties" are a staple food of both Colombia and Venezuela, and it's not unusual for people in both countries to eat them on a daily basis. Though we share an unfailing love of arepas, we have very different approaches to the dish and are fiercely proud of our own versions. Confusing one for the other is one of the easiest ways to insult us. Luckily, it's actually fairly easy to tell Colombian and Venezuelan arepas apart. But before getting into it, I should mention that each nation has an estimated 40 to 80 types of arepas and that family recipes vary widely. Any explanation given will be a simplified generalization of this varied dish.

Overall, Colombian arepas are simpler and more traditional. Many are made only with maize (or flour), water, and salt, though cheese is sometimes added to the mix. Other ingredients are normally served as toppings rather than fillings. Arepas here are usually griddled or deep-fried and served as snacks or side dishes. (Pro tip: Try them with hot chocolate with cheese.)

Venezuelan arepas, on the other hand, tend to be thicker, and are typically opened and stuffed with various ingredients. Different meats, vegetables, cheeses, and sauces are used as fillings to make a hearty main meal. It's also acceptable to boil, steam, or even bake them.