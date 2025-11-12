This Beloved South American Spirit Sparked A Bitter, Decades-Long Feud

For some reason, people are extremely touchy about food. Certain dishes can cause passionate arguments at the dinner table. Others, spark cultural wars between countries. This is the case with pisco, a grape-based brandy that's caused a centuries-old riff between Peru and Chile. Each country discredits the other's claims to the spirit. Peru argues that the distilled drink was first produced after Spanish colonization and was named after the port of Pisco, from where it was exported around the world. Chile says that the name comes from the town of Pisco Elqui, pointing to the fact that the first commercial piscos were Chilean.

Neither country had a definitive claim — until now. In 2024, UNESCO studied and released numerous historical records that detailed every step of the production and export of pisco during the 16th and 17th centuries. These manuscripts clearly set the origins of the drink to modern day Peru and the port that we now know gave the spirit its name. Although Chile refused to accept a similar verdict from the European Commission, these manuscripts will be hard to dispute. The two nations will probably still continue to argue about who invented pisco sour, which they both consider their national drink.