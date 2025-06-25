The Country That Produces The Most Wine Isn't Actually France

In France, wine is much more than a mere drink to be enjoyed with dinner; it's part of the national identity. The country is arguably the world's most famous wine producer, so it's easy to assume that it produces more of the drink than anyone else. However, this honor goes to France's eternal wine frenemy, Italy. According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine (or OVI, an acronym derived from its French name), Italy produced 44.1 million hectoliters of wine in 2024. Considering that you need three pounds of grapes to make a standard 750 milliliter bottle, this is a staggering amount. The number is also impressive because Italy doesn't have the world's largest vineyard territory — that honor goes to Spain. It's worth pointing out that many of Italy's wines come from French grape varietals, as is the case with pinot grigio, which is originally from Burgundy but enjoys high popularity in northern Italy.

Though Italy comes in first place, France doesn't lag too much behind; grabbing second place with 36.1 million hectoliters. This amount is commendable, but it's still 17.9% lower than the country's five-year average, causing some concern within the wine world. Globally, 2024 production was 225.8 million hectoliters, the lowest output in more than six decades.