Why Full Fat Cheese Can Be A Problem On A Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza
Sampling local cuisine when traveling should be non-negotiable, and if you find yourself in the Windy City, that means stopping by restaurants in Chicago with the best deep dish pizza. Unlike the tavern-style pizzas in Chicago, a deep dish truly is a pie. The cheese hides beneath the sauce, but it's still an integral component that requires special consideration because of the extended time it spends baking. With that in mind, Noel Brohner, a pizza consultant and instructor as well as the founder of Slow Rise Pizza Co., warns people to steer clear of full-fat cheese if Chicago isn't in their travel plans and they want to make a deep dish pizza at home.
"Because the pizza is built in a deep pan, excess fat doesn't run off; it collects," Brohner said. "That can soften the crumb and weaken the overall structure by saturating it in a less than attractive way." Soggy pizza? No thanks. Brohner mentioned that while full-fat cheese might have taste appeal, it isn't worth compromising the structural integrity. "You want richness, but you don't want a pool of butterfat sitting on top of your pie," he said, later adding, "Full-fat cheese delivers great flavor, but in this format, balance matters more than indulgence."
So what type of cheese makes for a stellar Chicago-style pizza? Essentially, there are two primary options. "Traditional deep dish typically uses low-moisture mozzarella, often whole milk, but many pizzerias lean toward part-skim because it offers better structure during a long bake," Brohner said. Still, there's a bit more to the skim versus whole milk mozzarella debate that could influence your decision when attempting to make a Chicago-style pizza at home.
One cheese may not be enough for Chicago-style pizza
Chicago boasts some quirky attractions for foodies, like a unique ice cream parlor where puppets take your order, but don't let distractions like that deter you from savoring the city's culinary claim to fame if you're in town. However, for folks opting to try their hand at Chicago-style deep dish pizza at home, Noel Brohner shared some pointers about how to source a type of cheese that won't leave you with an oily, soggy, eyesore of a pie.
He explained that whole milk mozzarella will be fattier than cheese made with part-skim milk, but both can work in a Chicago-style pizza. What matters most is the moisture content of the cheese. "Low-moisture mozzarella is the foundation. Some pizzerias use whole milk for flavor; others prefer part-skim for texture and cheese pull," Brohner said.
However, combining various dairy products can be your ticket to a balanced dish. "Blending other cheeses is also common — a touch of provolone for sharpness is nice, and white cheddar is more common than some may know," Brohner said. "Each cheese plays a role: melt, stretch, browning, flavor, texture, etc. The goal isn't complexity for its own sake — it's harmony."
Still, Brohner noted that high-quality low-moisture mozzarella might be difficult to source. An Italian market should have some available. Yet, considering that's not an option for some, Brohner shared a clever strategy that involves going to someone who is already using it and inquiring about purchasing some from them. "The go-to brand in professional pizzerias is Grande," he said. "If you can find a pizzeria in your neighborhood that uses it, don't be shy — ask!"