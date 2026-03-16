Why Full Fat Cheese Can Be A Problem On A Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza

Sampling local cuisine when traveling should be non-negotiable, and if you find yourself in the Windy City, that means stopping by restaurants in Chicago with the best deep dish pizza. Unlike the tavern-style pizzas in Chicago, a deep dish truly is a pie. The cheese hides beneath the sauce, but it's still an integral component that requires special consideration because of the extended time it spends baking. With that in mind, Noel Brohner, a pizza consultant and instructor as well as the founder of Slow Rise Pizza Co., warns people to steer clear of full-fat cheese if Chicago isn't in their travel plans and they want to make a deep dish pizza at home.

"Because the pizza is built in a deep pan, excess fat doesn't run off; it collects," Brohner said. "That can soften the crumb and weaken the overall structure by saturating it in a less than attractive way." Soggy pizza? No thanks. Brohner mentioned that while full-fat cheese might have taste appeal, it isn't worth compromising the structural integrity. "You want richness, but you don't want a pool of butterfat sitting on top of your pie," he said, later adding, "Full-fat cheese delivers great flavor, but in this format, balance matters more than indulgence."

So what type of cheese makes for a stellar Chicago-style pizza? Essentially, there are two primary options. "Traditional deep dish typically uses low-moisture mozzarella, often whole milk, but many pizzerias lean toward part-skim because it offers better structure during a long bake," Brohner said. Still, there's a bit more to the skim versus whole milk mozzarella debate that could influence your decision when attempting to make a Chicago-style pizza at home.