The Unique Chicago Ice Cream Parlor Where Puppets Take Your Order

It's hard not to love Chicago's food scene. If comforting deep-dish pizza and Anthony Bourdain's favorite hot dogs weren't enough, the Windy City has also brought us a puppet-operated ice cream parlor. Yes, you read that right. The Sugar Hole, a whimsical ice cream shop in Northwest Chicago, serves up classic soft serve — chocolate or vanilla, cup or cone, rainbow or chocolate sprinkles — from a "puppet-powered" walk-up window.

The soft serve (which isn't just melted ice cream) is tasty, but that's just the cherry on top; the true star of the show is the ordering experience. The Sugar Hole is staffed by a cast of hand puppets, including Moolisa, Eggbert, and Puddles, all of whom are wonderfully chatty and humorous. Here's how it works: customers walk up to a charming blue "hobbit door," and then (to the unending delight of children and children at heart), the puppet on duty pops out of a large curtain-covered hole to take their order and payment, plus crack a few jokes and answer any burning questions. Since the puppets lack opposable thumbs, human staff members safely deliver the ice cream to patrons.