Why You Should Always Leave Artificially Flavored Cheese On The Shelf

We're all familiar with the convenience of individually wrapped cheese slices, shelf-stable cheese snacks, cheese dips, and the powdered packets that instantly turn pasta into macaroni and cheese. While nostalgic, many of these are artificially flavored cheese products that can never compare to the taste, texture, or cooking performance of real, natural cheese.

According to Tonjon Engan, baking expert and culinary specialist of the Land O'Lakes Culinary Center, artificially flavored cheese products contain preservatives, stabilizers, additives, flavorings, and emulsifiers. While many of these ingredients create convenient shelf stability, they also produce a flavor that can taste flat and overly salty with a texture that's sometimes rubbery. Not to mention, their consistency doesn't integrate well into sauces or baked dishes. Natural cheese, on the other hand, is made with a short, recognizable ingredient list — milk, cultures, enzymes, and salt. "Real, natural cheese delivers nuance, richness, and a craveable melt you just cannot fake," says Engan.

Artificially flavored cheese products are also limited in how they can be used, with most designed for a single purpose. There's a reason why you don't often see or hear of someone using American cheese slices for anything other than between bread — it's because they're the best cheese for melting. Natural cheeses, however, offer more versatility in a range of forms and flavors that make cooking and snacking convenient. "For instance, cubes and cracker cuts make for easy snacks. Meanwhile, chunks give flexibility — whether sliced, shredded, or enjoyed straight from the package as a snack," Engan explains.