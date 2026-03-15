The Gone-Too-Soon Filet-O-Fish McDonald's Mascot Almost No One Remembers
Everyone knows Ronald and Grimace, but what about Phil? Phil A. O'Fish, that is. While this McDonald's mascot had a charmingly punny name, it wasn't enough to keep him, ahem, afloat for very long. Appearing only in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish ads from 1976, this dapper cod (the fish originally used in Filet-O-Fish, although not anymore) walked on his tail as if it were legs, and wore a boater hat and sailor's coat. No one is entirely sure why Mr. O'Fish was phased out so quickly, even as the Filet-O-Fish remained on the menu, although perhaps the idea of a fish advertising a fish sandwich raised slightly uncomfortable implications.
That said, Phil A. O'Fish hasn't been entirely forgotten. Despite being so obscure in the general public eye that Snopes had to verify his existence, there are some out there who still remember Phil fondly, and even use his image. You can buy Phil A. O'Fish T-shirts online if you think the long-gone mascot deserves more love. Fans of Phil include at least a few members of McDonalds' 21st-century team — a UK-based ad campaign to announce the launch of the double Filet-O-Fish sandwich, made with plenty of real fish, included a return of Phil himself, complete with a boater hat.
Why other McDonald's mascots are gone, but not quite forgotten
Phil A. O'Fish wasn't the only member of the McDonald's mascot crew to be pushed into retirement. In fact, if you thought a fish advertising fish sandwiches was a little uncomfortable, you're clearly not familiar with the McDonaldland gang. This crew included not only nostalgic favorites like Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the Hamburglar, but also Mayor McCheese and Officer Big Mac, both of whom had burgers for heads. In fact, burger-headed mascots at McDonald's date back to the 1940s, and McDonald's original mascot, Chef Speedee, a burger-headed chef who resembled the Man in the Moon (resemblance to Mac Tonight probably coincidental).
Today, most of the McDonaldland shady characters have been phased out, either from shifts in marketing strategy or, in the case of Mayor McCheese, due to legal issues. However, the nostalgia fast-food fans still have for the characters means that they do make rare appearances even now. For instance, in the TikTok-viral "Grimace Shake," a purple concoction celebrated the mascot's birthday. A few years ago, the slightly surreal McDonaldland-themed toys from Cactus Plant Flea Market were offered in the limited-edition "adult Happy Meals."