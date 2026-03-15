The Gone-Too-Soon Filet-O-Fish McDonald's Mascot Almost No One Remembers

Everyone knows Ronald and Grimace, but what about Phil? Phil A. O'Fish, that is. While this McDonald's mascot had a charmingly punny name, it wasn't enough to keep him, ahem, afloat for very long. Appearing only in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish ads from 1976, this dapper cod (the fish originally used in Filet-O-Fish, although not anymore) walked on his tail as if it were legs, and wore a boater hat and sailor's coat. No one is entirely sure why Mr. O'Fish was phased out so quickly, even as the Filet-O-Fish remained on the menu, although perhaps the idea of a fish advertising a fish sandwich raised slightly uncomfortable implications.

That said, Phil A. O'Fish hasn't been entirely forgotten. Despite being so obscure in the general public eye that Snopes had to verify his existence, there are some out there who still remember Phil fondly, and even use his image. You can buy Phil A. O'Fish T-shirts online if you think the long-gone mascot deserves more love. Fans of Phil include at least a few members of McDonalds' 21st-century team — a UK-based ad campaign to announce the launch of the double Filet-O-Fish sandwich, made with plenty of real fish, included a return of Phil himself, complete with a boater hat.