Gordon Ramsay Once Kicked This Old-School Actress From His Restaurant

Now, while plenty of chefs find critics to be annoying (with Anthony Bourdain's conceptual disdain for Yelpers being just one example), Gordon Ramsay's refusal to serve A.A. Gill back in 1998 was something that he viewed as incredibly personal. Rather than just attacking the food Ramsay served at Aubergine — the restaurant that the celebrity chef led before opening Restaurant Gordon Ramsay — Gill decided to attack Ramsay himself, calling him "a failed sportsman who acts like an 11-year-old" (via The Independent). This personal attack enraged Ramsay, believing he had gone beyond the point of criticism in his review.

In fact, even today, Ramsay still believes his choice to throw the critic out was a valid one at the time. "One of the most prolific critics had a brutal personal vendetta," Ramsay recalled in the first episode of his Netflix documentary series, "Being Gordon Ramsay." He continued, "I couldn't wait for him to sit down, get the menu, time 20 minutes, and ask him to get the hell out of that restaurant because whether you're with Joan Collins or sat with the queen, you're still going out, mate -– you're not sitting here."

As for Joan Collins, Ramsay and the beloved Hollywood actress have mended fences in the years since their 1998 altercation, even sharing the screen on an episode of "The F Word" back in 2009. Considering Gordon Ramsay is a master of making several egg dishes perfectly (including scrambled eggs), he saw teaching Collins how to make a perfect omelette as a make-good for their previous encounter.