13 Japanese 7-Eleven Snacks We Need In The US

If Japanese convenience stores are a vibe, then 7-Eleven in Japan is an entire energy field. With well over 20,000 locations across the country, it is the dominant minimart in The Land of the Rising Sun. And the store does often witness the sun rise, as most locations are open 24 hours a day. This isn't just a luxury, but a necessity. The Japanese approach to convenience stores (known as konbini) is on another level from what folks in the U.S. are generally used to: spotless, meticulous, offering a diverse, delicious, and distinguished inventory of food, beverages, and goods.

Not only that, Japan's 7-Eleven stores serve as communal hubs where people can pay bills, withdraw money, pick up necessities, and even take refuge from dangerous weather events. Funny to think that it all began with a lone Dallas ice retailer in 1927 who decided to sell some eats along with his frozen water blocks. After The Great Depression, the expanded company emerged with a greater focus on selling food and drinks. In 1946 the stores adopted the 7-Eleven name, and in 1964 the company began franchising.

Ten years later, the first 7-Eleven opened in Tokyo. In recent years, visitors to Japan have discovered what the Japanese have been accustomed to for a long time, and they are broadcasting it to the world through the likes of TikTok and other social media. One of the particular subjects of interest at the stores: The incredible array of snacks. Everything from freshly prepared items to packaged treats of shocking delectability is available to shoppers. Here are 13 of those delights that would be most welcome in the States.