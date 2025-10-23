From Ice Blocks To Snack Aisles — The First US Convenience Store Has Come A Long Way

Now with over 9,000 locations in the United States alone, the story of how the first U.S. convenience store got its start proves that even small steps can grow into giant success. If you're thinking of 7-Eleven, you're correct. While 7-Eleven is now where you'll find the best iced coffee and a wide variety of snacks, in 1927, it was just starting out and hadn't gotten its name yet. In Dallas, Texas, the Southland Ice Dock was run by Jefferson Green and sold large freezing blocks for people to use to refrigerate their food. During this time, shoppers would often need to head to several different stores to get meat, other groceries, general home goods, and, of course, ice. The hours were often limited as well, making grocery shopping more of a chore than it is today.

Green realized that the Ice Dock was already open for what back then was considered longer hours, a staggering 16 hours a day, seven days a week. He came up with the idea to sell bread and eggs there as well. When the Southland Ice Company caught word of Green's idea, the company decided to join forces. Several locations were opened up with this new business model and stayed open during the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The name 7-Eleven, as we know it today, was born from these hours. The convenience of ice and a few groceries in one location did well to serve the clientele of its time; however, over the years, convenience stores became more, well, convenient with the 24-hour model, which 7-Eleven wouldn't introduce until over 35 years later. It wasn't the first 24-hour store in the U.S., though.