When hunger starts to take its toll as the clock strikes noon, making a tuna salad sandwich is an expeditious way to fill that hole in your stomach. Sadly, people often rely solely on the makeup of the tuna salad itself to deliver the bulk of the flavor, whether that means adding hot sauce for a spicier bite like Nick Jonas or ditching traditional mayonnaise and using Kewpie mayo for a more complex tuna salad taste. From there, you're a few slices of bread away from a satisfying lunch. But Vivian Villa, the chef and founder at UnButter, revealed that using raisin bread instead of plain white or wheat gives a tuna salad sandwich something it's typically lacking — a touch of sweetness.

"The fluffiness of raisin bread absorbs the moisture in a tuna salad sandwich while the raisins provide a pleasant sweetness as a balance to the savory," Villa told The Takeout. Most tuna salad recipes offer the palate something savory. Occasionally, folks will include some tangy acidity with a splash of vinegar to tuna salad, and many add a bit of heat through various seasoning methods. Yet, rarely do people opt to put something sweet in the mix to round out the profile. By using raisin bread for your sandwich, you don't have to worry about adjusting your go-to recipe because the vessel for your tuna salad is doing all the legwork.

The raisin bread can also be easily upgraded with a little heat. Villa recommended either "dry toasting in a hot pan so the bread crisps up and the raisins caramelize, or toasting bread slathered in mayo for a savory crunch."