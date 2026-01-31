Give Tuna Salad A Spicy Bite With This Nick Jonas-Inspired Tip
Nick Jonas has a personal chef, but he likes cooking his own food from time to time and showing it off on social media. One of the dishes he is good at preparing, according to his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas' answers in a "Today" segment, is tuna. His tuna fish sandwich is "phenomenal," according to Joe (via YouTube). However, Nick doesn't stick to the usual creamy, straightforward flavor profile of the recipe; he likes to spice it up ... literally.
In a series of Instagram stories, Jonas detailed the step-by-step process for preparing his upgraded tuna salad. After mixing in mayonnaise, ground black pepper, and a little seasoning, he revealed his secret for adding a spicy kick to the dish: Cholula Hot Sauce. He implied that it's the only hot sauce that pairs well with the tuna he used in the recipe, which was Safe Catch's Chili Lime Tuna. "Hot sauce makes everything better. I agree. But I think with tuna, it's about being specific, being intentional with how you're hot-saucing," he said before dabbing a few drops into his bowl. "That is spectacular," he said after tasting the dish.
Sadly, recreating Jonas' tuna salad can be tricky since Safe Catch no longer makes the Chili Lime variant. You can still replicate its taste, though, using the standard Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna. Just add some of the discontinued flavor's ingredients to the tuna, including orange zest, cumin, lime, coconut sugar, and avocado oil.
What does Cholula taste like?
For the uninitiated, Cholula Hot Sauce, dubbed one of the classic hot sauces on the market, is known for having just the right amount of heat. Due to its mild spice, many claim it goes well with almost everything. Forbes even named it the Best Hot Sauce for Every Palate in 2024. Hence, it's not that surprising that even Nick Jonas cannot enjoy his tuna salad in peace without this Mexican condiment. And it's not just the singer who is obsessed with Cholula. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is also vocal about this hot sauce being his favorite among mass-market brands. For him, it's the perfect balance of spice that draws him to the flavor of the Cholula Hot Sauce.
According to McCormick & Company, the maker of Cholula Hot Sauce, the condiment gets its signature mild spice taste from a blend of authentic Mexican spices, including arbol and piquin peppers. Arbol chiles are slender peppers belonging to the lower end of the Scoville scale. Meanwhile, piquin chiles are small, oval-shaped peppers that are on the higher end of the scale. Aside from these two peppers, Cholula contains salt, vinegar, garlic powder, and other spices. This hot sauce is available at Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you want to try Cholula but it isn't within your reach, you can opt for some of the hot sauces that are regarded as the new classics. For instance, you can choose any El Yucateco sauce.