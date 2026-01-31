Give Tuna Salad A Spicy Bite With This Nick Jonas-Inspired Tip

Nick Jonas has a personal chef, but he likes cooking his own food from time to time and showing it off on social media. One of the dishes he is good at preparing, according to his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas' answers in a "Today" segment, is tuna. His tuna fish sandwich is "phenomenal," according to Joe (via YouTube). However, Nick doesn't stick to the usual creamy, straightforward flavor profile of the recipe; he likes to spice it up ... literally.

In a series of Instagram stories, Jonas detailed the step-by-step process for preparing his upgraded tuna salad. After mixing in mayonnaise, ground black pepper, and a little seasoning, he revealed his secret for adding a spicy kick to the dish: Cholula Hot Sauce. He implied that it's the only hot sauce that pairs well with the tuna he used in the recipe, which was Safe Catch's Chili Lime Tuna. "Hot sauce makes everything better. I agree. But I think with tuna, it's about being specific, being intentional with how you're hot-saucing," he said before dabbing a few drops into his bowl. "That is spectacular," he said after tasting the dish.

Sadly, recreating Jonas' tuna salad can be tricky since Safe Catch no longer makes the Chili Lime variant. You can still replicate its taste, though, using the standard Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna. Just add some of the discontinued flavor's ingredients to the tuna, including orange zest, cumin, lime, coconut sugar, and avocado oil.