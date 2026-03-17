This Corn On The Cob Hack Will Change How You Shuck Forever

Corn is delicious, but it's also hard to prepare — at least the part where you remove the shucks. While it's true that you can grab huskless versions at the supermarket, buying pre-shucked corn does not come cheap. Plus, the husks keep the kernels from drying out and preserve more flavor compared to naked cobs.

One traditional — and perhaps the most common — way to shuck corn is by hand, grabbing the silk tassel at the top and pulling the husk layers downward to reveal the plump kernels. Upon reaching the base, a firm pull will remove the shuck completely. Despite sounding easy, this is actually quite hard to do, especially multiple times, if you are preparing corn on the cob recipes for a crowd. Thankfully, there's a trick that not only simplifies the process but also doesn't require much force.

Quickly heat your corn in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds. Then, place it on a cutting board and cut off the base of the knob about 1 inch from the bottom. Grab the tip of the husk and silk, then squeeze until the cob slides cleanly out in one piece.