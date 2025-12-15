Why You Should Always Avoid Buying Pre-Shucked Corn

Shucking corn is simple in theory, but like many things that are simple in theory, it's irksome in practice; especially if you find yourself prepping for a crowd. All that clingy silk? The possibility of opening up a cob to find nothing but bugs and dried-up kernels? The tedium? Ugh.

That's why those packages of pre-shucked corn are so enticing. The corn looks succulent and fresh. You can tell right away there are no bugs or brown spots. Why not shell out a little more money for the sake of convenience?

Unfortunately, that convenience comes at a cost — and not just the extra money you're spending at checkout. "Pre-shucked corn loses its moisture quickly and becomes dried out. It also becomes starchier," Franklin Becker, chef and owner of Point Seven, told The Takeout. Corn keeps best in a cool, humid environment and husks provide just that. "Corn husks protect the corn kernels from drying out," Becker says. Plastic might keep some moisture in, but it's no match for the vegetable's natural packaging.

Plus, unlike shrink wrap and Styrofoam, corn husks are eco-friendly and biodegradable. There are plenty of hacks that make it easier to remove the husks, too, like zapping the ears in the microwave. You can even fold husks back into a convenient, all-natural handle for corn on the cob.