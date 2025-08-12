Give Your Grilled Corn On The Cob A Handle With This Quick And Free Step
Grilled corn on the cob is one of the easiest snacks to make, and it makes the perfect side dish for your summer cookout. It's juicy, smoky, and endlessly customizable (you can even wrap it in bacon if you're feeling bold). The only downside is it can get a little messy to eat, especially when you've slathered on a generous amount of butter (which you don't need a knife for). But there's an easy solution: turn your corn husk into a handle.
All you need to do is let your cobs soak in warm water for around 10 minutes, with the husks still on. You can then peel back the husks without removing them completely, before tying them together with some butcher's twine to create an easy handle. From here, you can grill your corn as you usually would. Not only will these handles keep your fingers clean, but they also make it easier for you to move the corn around on the grill without burning yourself. These handles also give your corn on the cob a rustic barbecue vibe, which is perfect if you're hosting a cookout.
Tips when turning your husks into handles
When buying your corn, be sure to pick the best corn possible. In order for this trick to work, your husks need to be fresh and pliable — otherwise, they might tear or break when handled. So don't go picking up cobs with dry-looking husks. It's also important to let your corn soak before peeling back the husks, as this softens them up. If you usually grill your corn with the husks on, you can also grill your corn first, before carefully turning the husks into handles. Grilling your corn inside the soaked husks is a great way to add extra moisture to your cob, so it's extra juicy once grilled.
If you don't have a grill, you can also use this hack when baking corn in the oven, too. Just keep in mind it's better to soak and roast your cobs first, and then peel and tie your husks afterwards so that you don't dry out the kernels too much. And always let the corn cool slightly before peeling the husks to avoid burning your fingers. With this easy hack, you'll be enjoying mess-free corn on the cob all summer.