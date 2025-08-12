Give Your Grilled Corn On The Cob A Handle With This Quick And Free Step

Grilled corn on the cob is one of the easiest snacks to make, and it makes the perfect side dish for your summer cookout. It's juicy, smoky, and endlessly customizable (you can even wrap it in bacon if you're feeling bold). The only downside is it can get a little messy to eat, especially when you've slathered on a generous amount of butter (which you don't need a knife for). But there's an easy solution: turn your corn husk into a handle.

All you need to do is let your cobs soak in warm water for around 10 minutes, with the husks still on. You can then peel back the husks without removing them completely, before tying them together with some butcher's twine to create an easy handle. From here, you can grill your corn as you usually would. Not only will these handles keep your fingers clean, but they also make it easier for you to move the corn around on the grill without burning yourself. These handles also give your corn on the cob a rustic barbecue vibe, which is perfect if you're hosting a cookout.