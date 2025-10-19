Here's How You'll Know Your Corn On The Cob Has Gone Bad

Corn is a United States icon; the U.S. is both the largest producer and consumer of corn in the entire world. Now that we've established that corn is good, you should also know how to tell when corn is bad — specifically, corn on the cob. Unshucked corn often stays hidden away behind its green leaves for days after purchase, and by the time you get around to cooking it, you might wonder if it's safe. Even if you picked out the best corn possible with the silk test at the store, it doesn't last forever. Another test you should try before cooking it is a sniff test.

If your corn has a rancid odor, don't take any chances. It's best to toss it in the compost. Other signs your corn is bad include if it's slimy, mushy, or has visible mold. All of these should be unsettling enough to realize the corn is bad, but just in case you didn't know, now you do. Of course, there are some weird instances in which it seems like the corn on the cob could be bad, but it isn't. If your corn is missing a kernel here and there, or a whole bunch of kernels in one spot, that's okay. It likely happened in the growth process, and it's still good to eat. A more unsettling occurrence that may make you question eating your corn on the cob is if you find a worm. Yes, an actual worm. This could be a corn earworm, and if you'd like, you can remove it and cut off the part of the corn it was eating so that you can eat the rest. Of course, it's understandable if you'd just rather grab a new ear of corn altogether after that one.