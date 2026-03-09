The 11 Best Bars To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In The US

You may be surprised to hear that one of the first St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Americas took place way back in 1600. Where was this mid-March Irish American fete that was contemporaneous with the end of the Renaissance? The first place you'd assume, of course: St. Augustine, in Spanish-colonized Florida; the oldest European city in the continental U.S. The 1601 celebration actually included a very modern St. Paddy's Day staple: a parade.

Something that famously Irish Boston didn't have until 1737, at least unofficially. What's seen as the first official St. Patrick's Day parade occurred in New York City in 1762 — which was still under English control at the time, more than a decade before the Declaration of Independence — celebrated by Irish soldiers who served in the British army. The context has very much changed for the now-annual procession up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. It's become the world's biggest St. Paddy's Day parade, regularly drawing over 2 million spectators.

But with Irish heritage spreading throughout the U.S. over the past 200-plus years, the holiday has become a party in cities throughout the country. And where does that partying mostly take place? Bars, of course. So where are the best pubs, taverns, and watering holes to enjoy St. Paddy's from coast to coast? Let's grab a green Guinness, a shot of Jame-o, and some cheesy shamrock neckwear and find out.