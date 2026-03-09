The 11 Best Bars To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In The US
You may be surprised to hear that one of the first St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Americas took place way back in 1600. Where was this mid-March Irish American fete that was contemporaneous with the end of the Renaissance? The first place you'd assume, of course: St. Augustine, in Spanish-colonized Florida; the oldest European city in the continental U.S. The 1601 celebration actually included a very modern St. Paddy's Day staple: a parade.
Something that famously Irish Boston didn't have until 1737, at least unofficially. What's seen as the first official St. Patrick's Day parade occurred in New York City in 1762 — which was still under English control at the time, more than a decade before the Declaration of Independence — celebrated by Irish soldiers who served in the British army. The context has very much changed for the now-annual procession up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. It's become the world's biggest St. Paddy's Day parade, regularly drawing over 2 million spectators.
But with Irish heritage spreading throughout the U.S. over the past 200-plus years, the holiday has become a party in cities throughout the country. And where does that partying mostly take place? Bars, of course. So where are the best pubs, taverns, and watering holes to enjoy St. Paddy's from coast to coast? Let's grab a green Guinness, a shot of Jame-o, and some cheesy shamrock neckwear and find out.
The Dead Rabbit: New York City
What better place to start than a bar that's not only named after an Irish American gang from the 1800s, but has also been previously called one of the best bars on the planet? On a regular day, The Dead Rabbit in Lower Manhattan is a two-story haven of high-level, small-plate eats, elite service (especially for a pub), and creative cocktails combined with its chill, downstairs vibe. Great for a visit on any night of the week, any time of the year.
Come St. Patrick's Day, however, the Rabbit folds this world-renowned operation into a streamlined celebration that the busy holiday demands. The bar begins its annual St. Paddy's commemoration nearly a week before March 17. During that extended period of partying, you can expect comedy, music, and cocktail specials fit for the holiday.
But the day of, The Dead Rabbit knows where its soda bread is buttered. Refined libations take a bit of a backseat (though always available) to lots of Guinness, shots, Irish Coffees to keep everyone going, and homeland-inspired grub to feed the merry masses. The parade may be in Midtown Manhattan, but the proper bash is downtown.
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant: Boston
St. Patrick's Day in South Boston is, of course, a very special thing. And it's actually a two-fold holiday in Beantown. On March 17, 1776, the British were sent packing from Boston, a moment forever commemorated in town as Evacuation Day. The fact that this also coincided exactly with St. Paddy's means the celebration has double the meaning and double the party.
The parade was moved to Southie in 1901, where it became its eternal home. Another neighborhood stalwart, Lincoln Tavern, is a perfect spot to enjoy the insanity of the day. Normally more of an American-style bar and restaurant, the West Broadway spot gets well into the Irish spirit during St. Paddy's week while bringing its own foodie twist to the proceedings.
You can expect a celebratory menu of items such as Lucky Charms pancakes and a special, sticky-sweet Lucky Charms monkey bread. It's so popular that you have to pre-order for pick-up days in advance. In addition, in 2025, the joint featured favorites like loaded potato skins, shepherd's pie, and a classic boiled dinner, along with live music and a Guinness glass-engraving event, making for a full, green weekend in Southie.
The Belfast Mill: Charlotte
Although you might not expect it, North Carolina's largest urban center has been called one of the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the U.S. Maybe it shouldn't come as a shock, however, as Charlotte has a significant Irish-rooted population, dating back to the 18th century. Buoying the Queen City's claim to St. Paddy's supremacy is one of its finest drinking institutions: Belfast Mill Irish Pub.
What can you expect on March 17 at the establishment adjacent to Romare Bearden Park? First off, it's part of the city's two-day "Kiss Me, I'm Irish!" pub crawl, if you just want it to be a fun leg on an epic, carousing journey. But if you're choosing the Mill as your joint to settle down for the day, you won't be disappointed either. Long considered a beloved pub, the tavern is snuggled upstairs on Brevard Court: a historic Uptown Charlotte courtyard that dates back to the early 20th century, serving as a kind of French Quarter in town.
Inside the bar, you'll have a choice of dozens of Irish whiskeys and, at least according to some, elite Guinness. Couple this with its innate charm and Carolina hospitality, and you're getting an American St. Paddy's Day experience that few could surpass.
Lizzie McNeill's: Chicago
The river is green, the vibes are boisterous, and the party is on. It's St. Patrick's Day in Chicago, and there are few better and more qualified cities to experience this day of Irish adoration. The parade was first organized in The Windy City in 1843, when the incorporated town itself was only about six years old. Nowadays, there are at least four parades throughout the city, including the popular South Side version. And then there's the riverfront bash, where Lizzie McNeill's is leading the way.
Positioned perfectly on the waterfront, the high ceilings and cozy ambience of this Irish tavern can host the festivities with the best of them. You're just as likely to have the time of your life belly up at the bar with bagpipes ringing as you are taking in the Chicago River right outside its doors. Or, you can do both.
Starting on March 12 and rolling through March 17, Lizzie McNeill's hosts Irish bands galore. But the real craic is on St. Paddy's Day proper. Lizzie's opens at 7 a.m. with a breakfast spread that'll coat your belly for the day (although you may need a Chicago hot dog from one of these local spots to keep the marathon going). To enjoy the breakfast, you'll need a VIP ticket, which also includes a three-hour open bar and allows you to come and go as you please. Have a Guinness, do a jig, take in the sights. Rinse. Repeat.
The Napper Tandy: San Francisco
Thanks to the Gold Rush, the Irish presence in San Francisco and the Bay Area is deep and enduring. So much so that, by 1880, Irish descendants made up around one third of Frisco's population. The city's first mayor, first chief of police, and the man who designed the city's grid were all of Irish background. Fast forward to today, and the Irish still have a significant presence in the city's St. Paddy's Day festivities.
One of the prime spots for such revelry: The Napper Tandy, in the heart of the Mission District. Right on the corner of bustling 24th Street and Van Ness, The Napper Tandy is an Irish-owned sports bar that's a grub-and-Guinness mainstay for many locals. And the food here really does echo the Emerald Isle, with corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, pot pie, Guinness beef stew, classic Dublin coddle, and even a grilled cheese sandwich with Irish sausage.
Come March 17, it all kicks up a notch. Mixing with the Latin flavor of the surrounding neighborhood, you can enjoy Irish dancing, costumes, and yummy, innovative food into the wee hours, all while still feeling like you're in your humble local. It's a perfect mix.
Casey's Irish Pub: Los Angeles
Step out of the sun-drenched bustle of LA and step into a wooden, whiskey-tinged establishment that will remind you of an Irish watering hole from a bygone era. Opened in 1971, Casey's Irish Pub has seen downtown Los Angeles transform before its eyes — though the joint itself has, thankfully, barely changed.
Featuring a long bar that seems to go on forever, multiple rooms with TVs, and a setting that's featured in several pub scenes on film and TV, Casey's recent, soul-maintaining revamp has done nothing to dim its pub power — or its famous St. Paddy's Day street festival. Taking over its pocket of the neighborhood with DJs, games, tacos, and a 420-friendly smoking patio, this may not resemble any commemoration you'll see in Ireland. But it's an absolute blast nonetheless.
And it all kicks off early in the morning, with the pint pulls and the loaded arsenal of whiskeys ready to go all day (and night). Even if you have to step out to refuel with any number of killer burritos available to you in LA, the fun will be waiting upon return. Ain't no party like a West Coast St. Paddy's party, because a West Coast St. Paddy's party don't stop.
The Crafty Irishman: Dallas
Dallas is another city that you might be surprised to learn ranks among the best places to celebrate St. Paddy's Day in the U.S. Big D even has one of the best Irish pubs in the country for March 17 revelry: The Crafty Irishman. According to local publications, this Mercantile Building establishment perfectly captures the vibe of what we expect from a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Part of a quartet of Dallas taverns owned by Dublin-born Alan Kearney, The Crafty Irishman has even received national recognition as one of the top spots in downtown Dallas. There are more than 200 whiskeys on offer, along with Irish meal staples such as fish and chips (a gigantic piece of Howth-sourced fish, by the way), Scotch eggs (better than your homemade Scotch eggs, for certain), shepherd's pie, and a traditional Irish breakfast if you're starting early. Although a second location opened in 2025 in Victory Park, the original, locally adored spot is still the place to be for St. Patrick's Day.
Along with music, merriment, and pints aplenty, the mischievously monikered bar takes it up a notch with its St. Paddy's menu: deep-fried corned beef and cabbage rolls, leprechaun fries (corned beef, cabbage, cheese, Thousand Island dressing), Guinness barbecue wings, and traditional Irish bread pudding complete with Jameson custard. Slainte, partner!
Paddy Reilly's: New York City
Legendary Irish folk singer Paddy Reilly left a seismic legacy in the music world. Beginning as a solo artist in the 1970s, his timeless interpretation of songs like "The Fields of Athenry", "The Town I Loved So Well", and "The Rare Auld Times" helped him carve out a place of his own in the hearts of the Irish and all those who have ever listened to him. In the 1980s, he moved to New York and opened Paddy Reilly's Music Bar — in Kips Bay on the east side of Manhattan — to spread the gospel of Irish folk music.
The bar itself has created its own legacy. It once claimed to be the world's only all-Guinness bar and still features live music seven days a week. With all that said, there are few better places to spend St. Paddy's Day — or rather, few places with more pure Irish soul — than the pub behind the green, wood-slabbed door on 2nd Avenue and 29th Street.
Don't expect any special menu on the lucky holiday, since there's no food served at the bar whatsoever (some customers share, however, that you can bring your own if you'd like). There also won't be any silly merch or cheesy bells and whistles. What there will be is an indefatigable Celtic spirit of fun, community, and song. And that Guinness that patrons rave about. Oh, man. They say Guinness tastes better in Ireland. That must mean Paddy Reilly's is actually a chunk of Ireland transposed to NYC.
J.J. Foley's: Boston
A singular Boston legend à la Paul Revere, Larry Bird, and the Green Monster, J.J. Foley's Cafe in the South End has been around since 1909. As soon as you walk through the wooden-framed doorway, you can feel the history: servers in white shirts and ties, sleeves rolled up, aprons waist-draped; the dark, rustic wood structuring; the old-school hospitality. It's the kind of establishment you don't see much anymore — making it all the more special.
J.J. Foley's is billed as the oldest Irish pub in Boston and has been family-owned by Irish Americans since its founding, although the surrounding neighborhood hasn't been very Irish in ages. Despite this, and despite the intensity of recent gentrification, the refined, ego-free Celtic soul is still apparent within its walls. And its St. Patrick's Day celebration is known the world over.
For 2026, the Beantown institution kicked off things on March 7, celebrating its 117th birthday with live music and custom Guinness pints. This is all leading up to the usual classy St. Paddy's celebration that the bar-restaurant has mastered. And about that Guinness: No one less than Prime Mutton — an English food reviewer and content creator — has called it the best pint of the nectar he had in the U.S. After all these long years, Foley's has still got it.
Culhane's Irish Pub: Jacksonville
For a state that boasts fewer than 2 million people claiming Irish ancestry — out of a total population nearing 25 million — the Irish presence can still be strongly felt in Florida. This is especially true come St. Patrick's Day in the Sunshine State, and in one city in particular: Jacksonville. Thanks to Culhane's Irish Pub.
Having already been ranked one of the top St. Patrick's Day bars in America, Culhane's is celebrating 21 years of business in 2026. Co-owned by the namesake sisters from Limerick, and with two locations in the Jacksonville area, Culhane's has been twice featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" along with receiving awards and recognition for its authentically made, locally-sourced Irish food based on family recipes.
The sisters also make their own vodka — the aptly named 5 Sisters, which they distill in Jacksonville — and Culhane's also has its own private reserve cabernet franc called Whitman Hill. You can enjoy these and more at either its Atlantic Beach or Southside outposts come St. Patrick's Day.
McGillin's Old Ale House: Philadelphia
Philadelphia, like many other foundational American cities, experienced a surge of Irish immigration well before the Revolution took place. By the early 1800s, there were roughly 5,000 Irish in Philly. By the mid-1800s, there were almost 100,000. The Emerald Isle's presence in the City of Brotherly Love has been felt ever since. During that same Lincoln-era period, an Irish tavern was born on Drury Street that still stands to this day.
McGillin's Old Ale House opened its doors way back in 1860, making it the oldest still-operating tavern in the city and one of the oldest in the entire U.S. It's been featured by nearly every major U.S. media outlet, many international ones, and has even been a clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle.
Even with all that history and stature, McGillin's happily leans into modern St. Paddy's celebrating, complete with green beer, holiday-themed cocktails, and a cover charge. But the newfangled approach takes nothing away from the old-school energy housed behind the brick facade and beautiful arched windows. If you're hitting up the parade in Philly, hit up McGillin's for a pint (or seven) along with it.
