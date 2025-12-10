The Best Burritos In Los Angeles, According To A Local

Welcome to the belly of the beast. With roughly 5,000 restaurants doing Mexican cuisine in Los Angeles County alone — and countless others cashing in on the burrito train, even if it's not their main gig — calling out the best burritos in LA is a tall order. Still, when it comes to the cream of the crop, lesser-ritos bend the knee.

Just over two hours from Tijuana, LA proudly serves the great Mexican American culinary collab; an infinite, overstuffed combination of trad, trendy, Tex Mex, breakfast, and bougie burritos — jam-packed with fillings, smothered in sauce, and wrapped tighter than rush hour traffic on the 101. While heavy hitters like La Azteca, Sonoratown, Lupe's, Al & Bea's, and Angel's top other lists, the truth is that the "best burrito" is the one that's closest to your house. I live in Hollywood, and — no offense to burritos — there's no way I'm driving two hours roundtrip for a viral bean and cheese. There are just too many good options within a five-mile radius. And, sorry, In-N-Out breakfast burritos aren't a thing, even on the secret menu everyone knows about.

That said, I think my burrito-meter for success is probably similar to everyone else's: "bueno, bonito, y barato," Spanish for "good, pretty, and cheap." (Cheap in a city where the average one bedroom rents for $2,500 a month.) But with competition this stiff in a Mexican food mecca, the best burrito is the hot one in your hands. Here are my picks for the best burrito in Los Angeles. Take 'em or leave 'em; only you have to live with the FOMO.