The Best Burritos In Los Angeles, According To A Local
Welcome to the belly of the beast. With roughly 5,000 restaurants doing Mexican cuisine in Los Angeles County alone — and countless others cashing in on the burrito train, even if it's not their main gig — calling out the best burritos in LA is a tall order. Still, when it comes to the cream of the crop, lesser-ritos bend the knee.
Just over two hours from Tijuana, LA proudly serves the great Mexican American culinary collab; an infinite, overstuffed combination of trad, trendy, Tex Mex, breakfast, and bougie burritos — jam-packed with fillings, smothered in sauce, and wrapped tighter than rush hour traffic on the 101. While heavy hitters like La Azteca, Sonoratown, Lupe's, Al & Bea's, and Angel's top other lists, the truth is that the "best burrito" is the one that's closest to your house. I live in Hollywood, and — no offense to burritos — there's no way I'm driving two hours roundtrip for a viral bean and cheese. There are just too many good options within a five-mile radius. And, sorry, In-N-Out breakfast burritos aren't a thing, even on the secret menu everyone knows about.
That said, I think my burrito-meter for success is probably similar to everyone else's: "bueno, bonito, y barato," Spanish for "good, pretty, and cheap." (Cheap in a city where the average one bedroom rents for $2,500 a month.) But with competition this stiff in a Mexican food mecca, the best burrito is the hot one in your hands. Here are my picks for the best burrito in Los Angeles. Take 'em or leave 'em; only you have to live with the FOMO.
Best pastrami breakfast burrito: Cofax
Dear Cofax, you had me at pastrami with tater tots, fried egg, cheese, pickled jalapeños, and deli mustard. Is it a lunch burrito? Breakfast? Who cares, just make sure you get there before the pastrami from iconic purveyors like Langer's and Ugly Drum sells out.
I've been stopping by Cofax since it opened in 2014, on what's known as streetwear's "Rodeo Drive." I spent hours watching people queue up outside Supreme across the street, from the comfort of a stool by the window; burrito, smoky green salsa, and possibly a pink-iced donut, in hand. Other bangers include the Bludso's hot links burrito, as well as chorizo, Impossible chorizo, and bacon. RIP, crunchy tortilla chips that used to be wrapped inside the tortilla with melted cheese as the glue — you were too beautiful for this world.
(323) 424-7485
440 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Best inside-a-gas-station burrito: Cilantro Mexican Grill
For your consideration: the nicest Chevron in America, home to five-star made-to-order burritos from Cilantro Mexican Grill. Fired in an open kitchen with fresh herbs and veggies that look like they're straight outta the garden, every burrito comes hot off the grill, flawlessly plated to-go, and tasting like it's made with love.
In a city that seems annoyed to serve paying customers, the friendly, smiling staff here makes me feel seen. Never mind the fully stocked limes, salsas, and hot sauces for topping your carne asada, barbacoa, or al pastor burrito. Maybe fries don't belong in burritos, but around here, crispy tots do; and the complimentary seasoned tortilla chips and red salsa are worth it, themselves. Fill up your car, and your soul, while dining in a sparkling clean seating area. Questions? Please see the line streaming out the door.
(818) 765-7998
7214 Whitsett Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605
Best parking lot burrito: Taco Zone
At Taco Zone, you'll taste the classic Los Angeles taco truck vibe. If you haven't eaten a burrito standing up, in a parking lot — in the dark — you haven't lived. But when it comes to those suadero, carnitas, or pastor-stuffed burritos, it's worth possibly getting tapped on the back of the legs by a G-wagon.
With Dodger Stadium peeking over the hill, you'll see locals lined up all night. My friends even had Taco Zone cater their wedding reception. The friendly staff was also forgiving when, while practicing my (bad) Spanish, I mispronounced "mulitas" (a tortilla sandwich), as "muletas" (crutches). They didn't charge me for crutches. Hit the DIY toppings alongside the truck; the pickled radishes are clutch. Cash only, with an ATM inside the adjacent Von's. And I will always sing the Auto Zone jingle in my head when I think of this place. (Get in the zone!)
(818) 237-8715
1342 N Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Best soccer mom breakfast burrito: Joan's on Third
I don't think I've seen an LA burrito list that's ever featured Joan's on Third. It's a decidedly bougie café more famous for curated gift baskets, artisanal wines and cheeses, and a Chinese chicken salad that absolutely slaps. But if you're looking for a family-friendly spot you can easily park your car, your butt, and a stroller, Joan's is it: enter, the legit AF soccer mom breakfast burrito.
Packed with bacon, cheese, and hash browns, the crisp, griddled exterior is a knockout, housing the same perfectly cooked eggs from Joan's famous omelets. Sure, it's $16, but it's always accompanied by guac, sour cream, and salsa — and you'll probably get a side of catching celebs in their pajamas (Last time I was there, Jeremy Allen White from "The Bear" stopped in with his kids). Don't worry, I'm cool and only googled him after he left.
(818) 201-3900
12059 Ventura Place, Studio City, CA 91604
Best trad burrito: Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
Can I become honorary Mexican by regularly dining at Ernie's Mexican Restaurant? Slide into a booth, sip a housemade margarita, and just try not to fill up on toasty tortilla chips and salsa. A North Hollywood OG since the 1950s, Ernie's fan-favorite #35 Skylab Burrito has been trending for decades.
Painting a picture of the American dream, owners Chuy and Vera Martinez met when Chuy was just a server at Ernie's. Now, their children — including Johana Fernandez, who manages everyday operations — keep family tradition alive for contemporary crowds. Ernie's NoHo gets us, with 60 varieties of tequila and a giant-sized tortilla stuffed with chile con carne (pork or beef) or chicken, and covered in ranchera sauce. Named after America's first space station in the '70s, the Skylab Burrito was christened by original owner Ernie Cruz. Hot tip: you can get it with carne asada, and it tastes even better with live mariachi on Cinco de Mayo.
(818) 985-4654
4410 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91602
Best wet burrito with mole: Cacao Mexicatessen
Serving major "hecho en Eagle Rock" energy, Cacao Mexicatessen knocks it out of the park with its duck carnitas, chicharron, cochinita pibil, and fried avocado burritos. The menu is as unique as the eclectic neighborhood it serves — and with portions this enormous, I don't think I've ever eaten less than two meals from a single burrito. Breakfast burritos make easy meal prep, but not actually having to prep is even easier.
Local flour tortillas handcrafted by Tortillas Mejorado wrap fresh cilantro lime rice, creamy Peruano beans, and maybe the Koreano prime-short rib. But don't let all that distract you from the housemade mole poblano with mission figs (Mexico's heaven-sent sauce is a true chef's kiss); if it doesn't come with your burrito, get it on the side. It goes with everything, including an old fashioned Oaxaqueño that swaps the whiskey for agave to warm your spirits.
(323) 478-2791
1576 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Best late night burrito: Cactus Taqueria #1
Topping a ridiculously big ol' Cactus California burrito with roadside-adjacent toppings that have "seen some things" means you're officially LA. The rustic shack-like Cactus Taqueria #1 on Vine was such a hit, the chain opened a well-lit, sparkling clean version several blocks south ... which was promptly rejected because: vibes. We want our street food street-y, and no one does it better than Cactus #1.
Not to be confused with other Cactus locations, Cactus #1 holds a special place in my heart. I think. I've only been there at 17 o'clock at night, after drinking too many half-spilled beers at Knucklehead shows, so my burrito memories are a bit ... blurry. But, like a hug between friends who can't stop telling each other "I love you, man," a comforting burrito with asada, birria, al pastor, or chorizo might bring a heartfelt tear to your eye.
(323) 464-5865
950 Vine St Los Angeles, CA 90038
Best homesick Texan burrito: HomeState
Let's just get this out of the way before I'm whisked off to Tex Mex prison: HomeState doesn't technically serve burritos. But what it does totally crush, are soft tacos that come wrapped in foil, looking and tasting exactly like mini burritos. And, ever since the Hollywood location opened in 2013, it's become a beloved LA icon.
Founded by a first generation Mexican American native of Texas, HomeState serves a glorious blend of Southwest flavors. Go here for the breakfast tacos — Pecos (brisket), Trinity (bacon), and Guadalupe (chorizo) — which you can watch get wrapped in handmade tortillas in the back. You'll also find some pretty mean migas and Frito pie. I'm praying that the stellar kale cabbage salad with brisket comes back someday. I will die on this hill. It was delicious.
(323) 906-1122
4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Best bacon burrito: The Oak's Gourmet
Back when hipsters were a thing in the 2010s, The Oak's Gourmet was an institution where actors and rock stars strutted their stuff, while overly-eager improv students from the Upright Citizens Brigade around the corner looked on. (Um, that last one was me.) But real stars last forever. Proving to be more timeless than a man bun or the "zip zap zop" game for theater kids, is The Oak's bacon burrito.
I hate runny eggs, and even I dream about this burrito, oozing with all kinds of umami, yolky gravy. Maybe it's the grilled jalapeño cilantro tortilla, or the cheddar and scallions that sell it, but I'm pretty sure it's the thick-cut, smoky, slightly sweet bacon that does the heavy lifting, tasting like the honor student kid of pork belly, jerky, and brisket. Catch a celeb on a coffee run: My favorite was Bob Odenkirk from "Better Call Saul" on a bicycle, wearing a helmet on that genius comedic brain like he should.
(323) 871-8894
1915 North Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Best friendly neighborhood burrito: Yuca's Mexican Restaurant
When I lived in Los Feliz, I regularly walked past the A-list haunt that is Little Dom's to Yuca's "Hut" to get my burrito fix. Opening in 1976 in a brick-and-mortar that used to be a shoe shine, Yuca's entire menu goes down like a comforting Yucatan-style hug from sweet chefs who seem like they've been slinging Mexican cuisine forever.
Yuca's brings the meats, with favorites like shredded beef machaca, cochinita pibil, chile verde pork, and carnitas, stuffed into a soft flour tortilla, with fresh pico de gallo and pinto beans. Of course, the bean and cheese burrito hits a homer every time without breaking the bank. In the mood for a torta, taco — or even a burger or hot dog — with your burrito? You can get that, too. Just add a splash of El Yucatero Habanero XXX hot sauce to whatever you're eating.
(323) 662-1214
2056 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Best upscale burrito: The Gardens of Taxco
Beans, rice, and be seen. A traditional eatery that's been specializing in Mexico City-style cooking since the '70s, Gardens of Taxco serves a burrito the size of a newborn baby, stuffed with rice, beans, and your choice of al pastor, grilled or shredded chicken, shrimp, steak, or both with "Surf N' Turf." (Eat shrimp? Get that last one, wet.)
I first got a taste of Gardens of Taxco when I worked as a delivery driver in Beverly Hills before the era of food delivery got started. This was the best Mexican food any respectable Rolls-Royce owner could crave. Luckily, the food of the people comes at prices that are doable for those of us buckling into more economical rides. Wash everything down with the restaurant's famous, velvety smooth, wine-based margarita; aka, the sweet, silken potion of the gods.
(323) 654-1746
8470 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Best burrito at an empanadas joint: World Empanadas
Who knew that Argentinian empanadas would be the gateway food to one of LA's best burritos? The aptly named Toasty Burrito Project at World Empanadas in Burbank took me by surprise, and swept me off my feet. (Luckily, an exquisitely toasted burrito broke my fall.)
Rolled up like a work of art, breakfast burritos used to be a weekend special here, but were so popular they made the daily menu — and had like a hundred babies. Along with a first meal menu that includes soyrizo, bacon, sausage, veggie, and meat lovers burritos, the "International Burrito Menu" features combos inspired by Mexico, Argentina, Armenia, Mexico, and the Southwest. Of course, I could never forget my first love: the Nutella and banana empanada which tastes like odd-couple heaven with any burrito on the menu.
(818) 561-4999
1206 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
Best vegan burrito: Gracias Madre
No animals were harmed in the making of the menu at Gracias Madre. Under the cover of fresh avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli, habanero salsa, and kicky jalapeños, $1,000 says your meat-eating friend won't notice that Gracias Madre's Asada Burrito is made of grilled portobellos and maitake 'shrooms — and zero furry friends.
The vibe is West Hollywood-cool and Monstera leaf-y, with a bottle collection featuring a jaw-dropping array of heritage-distilled agave (think tequila and mezcal from small producers, not industrial machines). Also dotting the entire menu, the cashew queso and crema is too delicious for words, and extra-filling with all those nutritious ingredients. The pro move is splurging with a group, ordering a bunch of different plates, and sharing the Purista marg pitcher. With all that mezcal on deck, you can taste the smokiest margarita of your life without letting go of your burrito.
(323) 978-2170
8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Best taco-turned-breakfast burrito: Guisado's
I think all of Los Angeles peer-pressured Boyle Heights original, Guisado's, into finally adding breakfast burritos to its iconic taco menu. Around these parts, when we see potential, we go all in on manifesting it into existence. It's purely self-serving, but God bless Guisado's for answering our prayers. Still waiting on that bistek to make the ol' transition from the taco menu, but in the meantime, taste the Chuleta con Chile Verde, Weenie and eggs, Tocino, Papas, Chorizo, and the veggie-n-eggs Mexicana. Amen.
Guisado's makes no qualms about the fact that the burrito ingredients are, in fact, the taco ingredients everyone knows and loves; just twice as big, twice the price, and wrapped up in soft flour tortillas instead of the usual handmade, street-sized corn tortillas. (Why fix it, if it ain't broke, ese?) If you're lucky, you'll catch a mint-condition LA lowrider rolling up to grab a breakfast to go.
(213) 250-7600
1261 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Best breakfast burrito and coffee: Coffee Commissary
I don't know who else is doing coffee and breakfast burritos as well as Coffee Commissary. Even for locations that don't have their own kitchens, like the flagship Fairfax spot where I discovered it, burritos come out hot and toasty, completely ready to rock. Commissary knows how to wrap a tortilla so nothing falls out, with fillings arranged with Tetris-like perfection. And it pairs well with the iced latte that has no business tasting so creamy and smooth.
You'll find the most selection the earlier you stop by, but if you see these on the menu, go get 'em: the Angeleno Burrito with eggs, bacon, and tots; or the Brisket burrito with pico de gallo, avocado, and cheddar cheese. And if you're still hungry, the chocolate chip cookie is my number one favorite in LA — nay, the world.
(323) 782-1465
801 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Best lowkey local favorite burrito: Poquito Más
I haven't done the math, but I'd guess that 90% of LA locals have eaten a burrito from Poquito Más. You won't find it trending on TikTok, or topping the coolest new whatever list. It's the place where lifelong Angelenos get their burrito on, because it feels like family.
The anti-chain Mexican chain cooks up a scratch-made menu that's packed with fresh, sustainable meats and veggies that won over fans when it opened in the '80s, and taste just as vibrant today. A classic bean and cheese, a steak, shrimp, or chicken burrito satisfies the hunger without straining the funds. Plus, you'll be in and out fast, without having to wait for influencers to get the shot. Get your burrito mojado-style with red sauce, or keep it dry so you can eat it with one hand in the car, while steering and flipping off another driver, like you've lived here forever.
(818) 563-2252
2635 West Olive Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Methodology
I'm banking on the fact that no one person could possibly taste every burrito in Los Angeles and offer an objective opinion. (But, hi, I'd sign on for season 1 of "Burrito: Impossible!") But I think I speak for most Angelenos when I say LA traffic can feel personally victimizing, and therefore dictates a lot about daily life. Back when I was a new transplant, I thought nothing of driving four hours to San Diego for lunch. Fifteen years in, after a quick trip to my neighborhood grocery store, I'm crawling back into my apartment in shreds, like I just survived the zombiepocalypse. The shop local vibe is real, even re: burritos.
I like to think that I've embedded myself in the Los Angeles food scene long enough to know a good burrito when I see it. But I leave the door wide open to expand my horizons — because in LA, you're just a bite away from another great burrito.