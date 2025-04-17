Does In-N-Out's Secret Menu Really Have A Breakfast Burrito On It?

In-N-Out's secret menu isn't really secret — how can it be when the popular West Coast burger chain has it posted on its website as its "Not So Secret Menu." But videos have been posted online suggesting there's another, actually secret In-N-Out menu that lets you order a breakfast burrito as well as chicken sandwiches, onion rings, chili cheese dogs, salads, and Frappuccinos.

In yet another example of why you should be careful about taking anything on social media at face value, none of it is true. The videos all show someone asking for one of the supposed secret items at an In-N-Out, then they quickly cut to the person holding one of its red trays with what they ordered. Of course, it's not hard to put outside food on a tray, or get an In-N-Out burger or fries and put other food in their paper sleeves or boxes. The biggest giveaway in the breakfast burrito video seen below is that the large burrito is wrapped in yellow paper with two In-N-Out burger sleeves oddly placed on each of its ends like little sideways caps.

An In-N-Out spokesperson dismissed all the videos, describing them to SFGate as "not accurate." She made it clear customers shouldn't be looking for anything like these items to appear on the menu anytime soon. Instead, she said the company "remain[s] committed" to serving only burgers, fries, and drinks to "uphold our intense focus on the quality of our products."