33 Years Ago, This Iconic Steakhouse Chain Opened Its Doors For The First Time

Texas Roadhouse may be one of the most well-known dining spots across the country today, but a little over three decades ago, it was nothing more than an unlikely dream. Honestly, the restaurant might have never existed if it hadn't been for a doctor, the state of Colorado, and a single napkin. The roundabout way it got to its current illustrious state isn't likely to be what you'd expect, but that doesn't mean it isn't fascinating.

Founder Kent Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse location in 1993, in a Clarksville, Indiana, mall. This may sound like a surprising choice considering "Texas" is part of the restaurant's name, but Taylor isn't from Texas, either – he was born in Missouri and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky.

After working various jobs in the restaurant industry, including as a KFC manager, his original dream was to open a Colorado-themed restaurant, but his aspirations soon changed to embrace big Texas energy. As the casual steakhouse celebrates its 33rd birthday, business has never been bigger. In 2025, it surpassed Olive Garden as the biggest casual dining chain in the United States, and it now has over 800 locations. Of course, there's a lot more to the story than that from well before Texas Roadhouse was a household name. The tale opens its pivotal chapter during a conflict between a former U.S. politician and the owner of a Kentucky restaurant named the Buckhead Mountain Grill.