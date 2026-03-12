33 Years Ago, This Iconic Steakhouse Chain Opened Its Doors For The First Time
Texas Roadhouse may be one of the most well-known dining spots across the country today, but a little over three decades ago, it was nothing more than an unlikely dream. Honestly, the restaurant might have never existed if it hadn't been for a doctor, the state of Colorado, and a single napkin. The roundabout way it got to its current illustrious state isn't likely to be what you'd expect, but that doesn't mean it isn't fascinating.
Founder Kent Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse location in 1993, in a Clarksville, Indiana, mall. This may sound like a surprising choice considering "Texas" is part of the restaurant's name, but Taylor isn't from Texas, either – he was born in Missouri and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky.
After working various jobs in the restaurant industry, including as a KFC manager, his original dream was to open a Colorado-themed restaurant, but his aspirations soon changed to embrace big Texas energy. As the casual steakhouse celebrates its 33rd birthday, business has never been bigger. In 2025, it surpassed Olive Garden as the biggest casual dining chain in the United States, and it now has over 800 locations. Of course, there's a lot more to the story than that from well before Texas Roadhouse was a household name. The tale opens its pivotal chapter during a conflict between a former U.S. politician and the owner of a Kentucky restaurant named the Buckhead Mountain Grill.
Texas Roadhouse started with a cocktail napkin
Kent Taylor was in the middle of pursuing his dream of a Colorado-centric restaurant when things went south. The former governor of Kentucky, John Y. Brown, had backed Kent in 1991 to get said restaurant — named Buckhead Hickory Grill and later renamed Buckhead Mountain Grill — off the ground. Things were initially headed in a good direction, but the two men had a falling out — and the partnership declined. Brown decided he'd cut ties and pursue other opportunities with someone else, which left Taylor in a bit of a pickle since he no longer had an investor. He began to search for help to turn things around with the struggling steakhouse but kept getting refused.
Enter Dr. John Rhodes. Taylor was managing the Mountain Grill when he met Rhodes, who was a customer, and pitched a new idea to him — a Texas-themed steakhouse. Taylor drew up plans for the restaurant, including the layout, on a cocktail napkin. Rhodes was intrigued enough to invest and brought along two of his colleagues, who chipped in a total of $300,000. One year later, in 1993, the first Texas Roadhouse location opened in Clarksville, Indiana.
Taylor eventually sold his stake in the Buckhead Mountain Grill, and he began working on making Texas Roadhouse a lasting concept. He opened a second location in Gainesville, Florida, less than a year later, and within seven years, the chain grew to 67 locations. However, it wasn't until 1998 that an actual Texan location finally opened.
Who knows where the future of Texas Roadhouse will lead
Since its birth, Texas Roadhouse has had its fair share of ups and downs and is no stranger to scandal. There has been controversy, such as the stomach-turning Texas Roadhouse steak that left TikTok disgusted and an age discrimination lawsuit in 2017. However, the chain has weathered all of these and has continued to grow, even after the pandemic shutdown. Kent Taylor died in 2021, but the future has been bright for the chain he founded.
The chain's profits have risen steadily over the past six years. In 2025, Texas Roadhouse's signature dips began popping up in grocery stores for fans of the chain to enjoy at home. In early 2026, the company announced it plans to open 20 new Texas Roadhouse locations. Given the consistent growth, it's hard to say how big this steakhouse is going to get.
Even if there are big changes coming to Texas Roadhouse in 2026, it's clear the company hasn't forgotten where it came from. Some restaurants still feature framed copies of Taylor's historic napkin blueprint on their walls, with some labeling the spot "Kent's Corner." If you want to eat at the original location, however, you'll have to head to Clarksville, Indiana, which still stands today.