The Texas BBQ Joint Where Guy Fieri Had The Best Brisket Tacos Ever

In Houston – one of the most affordable cities for dining out – there sits a comfy BBQ joint that locals regard with respect and adoration. Customers there can order everything from venison sausage to smoked beef ribs and even loaded Frito chili pies. Awarded Michelin's Bib Gourmand award in 2025 – a big feat considering it only opened its doors in 2016 – The Pit Room has garnered attention from restaurant reviewers and famed chefs, including Guy Fieri, master of Flavortown sauces.

Upon his visit to the spot in 2021, accompanied by actor Lee Majors, Fieri tasted several of the restaurant's dishes, but was particularly fond of the brisket tacos. Upon eating them, he commented on the luscious fatty flavors that make the tacos delicious. "It's tender, it just comes apart. ... It's probably one of the best brisket tacos I've had," Fieri said on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

To make the brisket tacos, the chefs at The Pit Room use Malabar pepper along with a signature seasoning blend, then smoke the brisket low and slow on post oak wood for up to 14 hours. When the brisket is placed in the tacos, it's dressed with cheddar, sour cream, and homemade salsa roja. At the condiment bar, customers can also add homemade pico de gallo and hot sauce. Those who have visited the BBQ joint seem to agree with Fieri's assessment. One Redditor said, "My favorite thing at Pit Room is getting the tacos with their BBQ meat."