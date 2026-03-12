The Texas BBQ Joint Where Guy Fieri Had The Best Brisket Tacos Ever
In Houston – one of the most affordable cities for dining out – there sits a comfy BBQ joint that locals regard with respect and adoration. Customers there can order everything from venison sausage to smoked beef ribs and even loaded Frito chili pies. Awarded Michelin's Bib Gourmand award in 2025 – a big feat considering it only opened its doors in 2016 – The Pit Room has garnered attention from restaurant reviewers and famed chefs, including Guy Fieri, master of Flavortown sauces.
Upon his visit to the spot in 2021, accompanied by actor Lee Majors, Fieri tasted several of the restaurant's dishes, but was particularly fond of the brisket tacos. Upon eating them, he commented on the luscious fatty flavors that make the tacos delicious. "It's tender, it just comes apart. ... It's probably one of the best brisket tacos I've had," Fieri said on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
To make the brisket tacos, the chefs at The Pit Room use Malabar pepper along with a signature seasoning blend, then smoke the brisket low and slow on post oak wood for up to 14 hours. When the brisket is placed in the tacos, it's dressed with cheddar, sour cream, and homemade salsa roja. At the condiment bar, customers can also add homemade pico de gallo and hot sauce. Those who have visited the BBQ joint seem to agree with Fieri's assessment. One Redditor said, "My favorite thing at Pit Room is getting the tacos with their BBQ meat."
The Pit Room knows how to take customers to Flavortown
Even though The Pit Room is only about 10 years old, its roots run much deeper. Family recipes and high-quality ingredients are important to the restaurant's success. The brisket tacos are made with USDA Prime beef, the highest grade awarded by the organization. In true Texan BBQ style, the meaty flavor shines through and melts in your mouth. Beef, sausage, chicken pork, and a variety of meats used in the sought-after breakfast tacos are smoked from scratch daily in custom-made barrel-style smokers.
Whether you order brisket in a taco, on its own, or in one of the feast platters meant for sharing, it has a savory richness that has earned a reputation as a delicious meal. The reviews on Yelp sing the brisket's praises, helping boost the restaurant to a 4.3-star rating. "The brisket taco is so FIRE!!!! We tried an assortment of tacos: brisket, chorizo, pulled pork, jalapeño sausage. The others were good, but the brisket taco is GREAT," one reviewer gushed. Even the tortillas are made using brisket fat. So, if you want a smoky, BBQ version of Tex-Mex, head to The Pit Room for must-try Texan foods you should eat at least once.