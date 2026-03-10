The Nutritious Fruit With Just As Much Sugar As A Milky Way Bar
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most people are well aware that refined or processed sugar isn't exactly nutritious. But folks gotta live a little, and when that sweet tooth needs to be consoled, candy bars like Milky Way are there to provide that delightful influx of sugar. Still, sweetness comes in many forms — refined and processed sugar being just one. Lots of popular fruits have surprisingly high amounts of sugar, with dates in particular containing just as much as a Milky Way bar. One 1.84-ounce chocolate bar includes 32 grams of sugar — identical to the amount housed in two individual Medjool dates.
However, dates also have nutritious vitamins and minerals you won't find in a Milky Way bar, like vitamin B6 and magnesium. There is way more potassium and fiber than a Milky Bar as well, making dates a nutritious snack despite their high sugar content.
Because of their natural sugars, dates are a terrific ingredient for people to include in their diet when they're looking to satiate their sweet tooth without resorting to eating candy. Instead of choosing between sweet and savory for breakfast, dates can be mixed into scrambled eggs for a Middle Eastern take on the dish that melds both sensations into one. You could also simply upgrade dates with butter and salt for a more exciting bite. Getting creative with dates isn't a new thing — some commercial entities have been on the bandwagon for some time now.
Goodies with dates in your grocer's snack aisle
Let's face it, part of the appeal of eating a Milky Way or other sweet treats is that you can just buy them and enjoy. If elevating dates at home isn't high on your priority list, you're in luck. Plenty of products in the snacking aisle at the grocery store utilize the fruit as a sweetener. They may be in a separate area from your traditional chocolate bars, but they shouldn't be hard to find if you're motivated to find a more nutritious nosh.
Joolies date pops have become a popular way for folks to enjoy the fruit. They come in various tempting flavors, such as cinnamon bun and brownie, and aside from some sugar added to the chocolate chips in the brownie flavor, dates are responsible for the sweetness in the snack. They're also widely available, with retailers such as Thrive Market, Target, Walmart, and more keeping them in stock regularly.
Another nutritious treat to keep on your radar is Lara Bars. There is a wide variety of flavors, from blueberry muffin to cashew cookie to cocoa coconut chew, and they all use dates instead of sugar to boost their appeal. Like Joolies date pops, they shouldn't be hard to find, as they are sold in a plethora of grocery stores across the country.
If you're looking for something a bit fancier, some companies sell upscale date snacks online. Harken Sweets sells what it dubs The Gooey One, a chocolate-covered bar featuring creamy nougat and date caramel. You can also find plenty of goodies on Amazon starring the fruit, like Realsy Almond Butter Stuffed Medjool Dates made with only three ingredients.