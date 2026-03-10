The Nutritious Fruit With Just As Much Sugar As A Milky Way Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people are well aware that refined or processed sugar isn't exactly nutritious. But folks gotta live a little, and when that sweet tooth needs to be consoled, candy bars like Milky Way are there to provide that delightful influx of sugar. Still, sweetness comes in many forms — refined and processed sugar being just one. Lots of popular fruits have surprisingly high amounts of sugar, with dates in particular containing just as much as a Milky Way bar. One 1.84-ounce chocolate bar includes 32 grams of sugar — identical to the amount housed in two individual Medjool dates.

However, dates also have nutritious vitamins and minerals you won't find in a Milky Way bar, like vitamin B6 and magnesium. There is way more potassium and fiber than a Milky Bar as well, making dates a nutritious snack despite their high sugar content.

Because of their natural sugars, dates are a terrific ingredient for people to include in their diet when they're looking to satiate their sweet tooth without resorting to eating candy. Instead of choosing between sweet and savory for breakfast, dates can be mixed into scrambled eggs for a Middle Eastern take on the dish that melds both sensations into one. You could also simply upgrade dates with butter and salt for a more exciting bite. Getting creative with dates isn't a new thing — some commercial entities have been on the bandwagon for some time now.