It Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Totally Upgrade Dates

Let's talk dates. No, not that awkward first coffee shop meeting you'd rather forget or the person you hired off of Craigslist to take to your sister's wedding rehearsal dinner. We're talking about the sugary superfood that's enjoyed a spike in popularity, partially thanks to a number of recipes that have gone viral on social media. This particular preparation requires just two more simple ingredients to take an already deliciously sweet fruit and turn it into something that tastes almost like cookie dough. Just head to the kitchen, grab yourself some butter and salt, and let's get started.

The recipe is super simple. First, slice down the side of your date so you can get in there and yoink out that pit. Take a pat of your favorite butter and slide it into the cavity you've cleared out. The last step is to sprinkle some salt over the butter and enjoy the (literal) fruits of your very minimal labor.

Even though the recipe itself is simple, you can still customize it to your tastes. Try adding honey and cinnamon for a rich and comforting sweetness, or toss on some chocolate chips to maximize the cookie dough vibes. You can also add some crunch with chopped pistachios or walnuts. If you feel like playing around with the temperature and texture, give the dates a brief ride in the microwave to warm them up before adding your butter. The general consensus is that the butter's best cold for the texture, but you can play with the recipe to your heart's content.