Throwing away ingredients that have passed their prime is always upsetting. It's not just that you spent your hard-earned dough on them, but the dish you envisioned using them for becomes impractical. One ingredient that is particularly prone to decay is leafy greens. A SodaStream machine can keep greens fresher and prevent wilting in the first place, but once they start to wither, most folks assume their salad dreams are a thing of the past. Yet, according to Jason Stern, the executive chef at Boone's in Atlanta, that isn't necessarily the case.

You don't need lettuce to make a salad, but if you prefer your dish flush with leafy greens, Stern said all you need is water. "Cold water will revive the 'crisp' nature of slightly wilted lettuces." Still, before rushing off to save your lettuce by running it under cold faucet water, Stern indicated that might not do the trick. "Truly, it should be an ice water bath," he said. "It should be the coldest temp you can attain. Let it soak in the mix for five minutes." After it's done soaking, you don't need a salad spinner to dry the lettuce. Just drain the water, give the lettuce a shake, and use a kitchen towel to pat it dry.

However, be aware that this hack may not work every time, depending on the type of greens that need some attention. "This hack works best on the tougher greens, such as romaine and kale," Stern says. "If you attempt this with a more delicate leaf, like arugula, I am not sure it will help."