Your SodaStream Machine Is The Unexpected Secret To Fresher Salad Greens
Yes, you read that correctly — not only is a SodaStream machine a cheaper alternative to buying canned seltzer, it can also help keep your salad greens fresher thanks to the carbon dioxide it uses. In fact, CO2 is one of the key gases used in commercial packaging to help salad greens stay fresh getting from the farm to the table. Along with carbon dioxide, most companies also package salads using nitrogen and a small amount of oxygen to slow spoilage. If you have a SodaStream, the CO2 the machine releases can be an effective way to mimic this method of keeping greens fresh.
Placing the salad greens into a reusable bag, squeezing the majority of the air out, and inflating it with carbon dioxide can significantly extend the freshness of the veggies; sometimes doubling their life, whether they're pre-packaged or loosely picked. One of the main ways CO2 preserves the freshness of greens is by replacing the majority of oxygen, which reduces the respiration rate of the greens; delaying browning, which helps preserve their color, texture, and nutrients — all key indicators of freshness.
Humans naturally produce carbon dioxide when exhaling, which means your breath could theoretically replace the SodaStream machine. However, if you're not the only one eating them, this might not be a good idea because others might not be comfortable with the unsanitary nature of someone else's breath being used to extend the freshness of their salad.
How to use a SodaStream to keep greens fresh
To preserve leafy greens using a SodaStream Machine, any version of the machine will work as long as it can dispense carbon dioxide. If you've previously used flavor mix-ins to create flavored carbonated beverages, make sure the nozzle has been properly cleaned to remove any residual flavors or bacteria that could affect the veggies' taste and quality during storage.
Don't wash the bagged greens before storing, as excess moisture can accelerate spoilage and introduce bacteria if not dried well. Place the salad greens in a large, re-sealable bag with a ¼-inch opening on one side. Remove as much excess air as possible without crushing the greens by gently pressing on the bag, allowing the oxygen to escape from the opening. While oxygen is essential for greens to maintain their color and freshness, too much of it can accelerate spoilage. Carefully insert the SodaStream nozzle into the small opening of the bag and pinch around the nozzle to create a tight seal. Dispense the CO2 into the bag until it's completely inflated. Once inflated, quickly remove the bag from the nozzle and tightly seal the opening.
Although CO2 protects salad greens from rapid spoilage, storing these greens in the produce or crisper drawer in your fridge prolongs freshness because these spots have a slightly cooler temperature with trapped humidity which greens prefer. When you need to open the bag to use the greens, the carbon dioxide will be released, so you'll need to refill the bag with CO2 from your SodaStream machine again if there are any veggies left.