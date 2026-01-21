Your SodaStream Machine Is The Unexpected Secret To Fresher Salad Greens

Yes, you read that correctly — not only is a SodaStream machine a cheaper alternative to buying canned seltzer, it can also help keep your salad greens fresher thanks to the carbon dioxide it uses. In fact, CO2 is one of the key gases used in commercial packaging to help salad greens stay fresh getting from the farm to the table. Along with carbon dioxide, most companies also package salads using nitrogen and a small amount of oxygen to slow spoilage. If you have a SodaStream, the CO2 the machine releases can be an effective way to mimic this method of keeping greens fresh.

Placing the salad greens into a reusable bag, squeezing the majority of the air out, and inflating it with carbon dioxide can significantly extend the freshness of the veggies; sometimes doubling their life, whether they're pre-packaged or loosely picked. One of the main ways CO2 preserves the freshness of greens is by replacing the majority of oxygen, which reduces the respiration rate of the greens; delaying browning, which helps preserve their color, texture, and nutrients — all key indicators of freshness.

Humans naturally produce carbon dioxide when exhaling, which means your breath could theoretically replace the SodaStream machine. However, if you're not the only one eating them, this might not be a good idea because others might not be comfortable with the unsanitary nature of someone else's breath being used to extend the freshness of their salad.