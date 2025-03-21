Is It Necessary To Wash Bagged Greens?

Pre-packaged produce, like the low-key genius of bagged salad kits and greens, is a godsend when you're in a time crunch. But there's probably a nagging question in the back of your mind about whether you're supposed to wash it prior to use. Fortunately, the answer's almost always in the labeling. Look carefully at the packaging, because it will usually indicate if the produce has already been washed — or you need to wash it yourself.

Most salad kits are ready to eat as-is, but there are a few items that may not be labeled as such, like certain types of pre-cut greens. It's best to wash those to remove any potential pathogens, dirt, foreign objects, or insects. (Here's how to remove the dirt from your lettuce — and any creepy crawlies.) Even if the veggies look clean, but the packaging isn't quite clear on whether or not they've been washed, it's your safest bet to wash the greens on your own. Just be sure not to put them in contact with any surfaces that have previously touched ingredients like raw meat, so you don't contaminate your produce.