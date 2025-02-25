How To Remove All The Dirt From Your Lettuce

While I can appreciate a bag of crisp, chopped lettuce because all the hard work of thoroughly washing it has been done for me, sometimes I just can't justify paying nearly double the price of a regular head of iceberg lettuce or a bunch of greens. Plus, with bagged greens I'm probably getting half the amount of product than I would if I were to buy something in its whole form.

For these reasons, I've set aside any resentment toward the time-consuming task of removing all the dirt from my lettuce by washing it thoroughly. There are a few methodologies you can employ to ensure you too have an abundance of clean, crisp lettuce in your fridge just waiting to be tossed into a salad. And, hey, you never know when you'll be inspired to build a BLT with a satisfying crunch (and a few cool cucumbers).

First and foremost, when purchasing your greens, ensure that you select lettuce heads that are firm to the touch. The leaves should be intact; not wilted or spotted. Starting with fresh-looking lettuce helps extend its life after cleaning, but knowing how to store lettuce so it lasts longer matters, too. Settling for anything less means you're bound to have flimsy, bad-tasting greens after going through the trouble of washing. For a head of lettuce, start by peeling off the outermost leaves and discarding them. These leaves are often slightly wilted or damaged, but they also tend to be the most exposed to dirt and pesticides. For loose-leaf lettuce or romaine, separate all the leafy layers until you reach the core.