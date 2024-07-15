This Bagged Salad Mixing Hack Is Lowkey Genius
Bagged salad is such a boon on days when you need a healthy meal and or your don't have time to venture further than the produce section. It's also great when you can't find it within yourself to wash and chop up the leafy greens from your grocery store haul. That's why it's so helpful that the Internet has brought us this hack: mixing and eating a salad kit, right in the bag.
First, you'll cut along the top of the bag and remove the topping and dressing packets. Pour half of the packet contents into the bag before twisting the top closed and shaking the bag to distribute as much of the good stuff as you can. Then, add the rest of the toppings and dressing, and repeat the shaking (reminiscent of McDonald's McSalad Shakers, may they rest in peace) until everything is distributed to your liking. Now, you'll cut off more of the bag to eat the greenery within; this ensures that you don't get salad dressing all over your hand. With a few adjustments the bag should sit upright on a table, but it's also very comfortable to hold in your hand while you eat.
Take your bagged salad on the go, plus add other mix-ins
Frankly, this bagged salad hack works just fine in the comfort and privacy of your own home, especially on days when dirtying another dish will push you over the edge. But it's also super transport-friendly, and would work great for taking salad to the office sans the bulky Tupperware container. The bagged salad hack would also be great on a trip to the beach, a family picnic, or your kid's all-day soccer tournaments, provided you have a cooler to keep it chilled.
If you feel like getting a little bit fancy with it (or you need more than lettuce greens, shredded cheese and dressing for lunch), you could also cook up your favorite protein (chicken, steak, salmon, etc.) and bring that along to toss in. Or, dress it up with dried cranberries or cherries, nuts and seeds, crumbled bacon, or caramelized onions. Or, for a vegetarian protein boost, add black beans, chickpeas, or shelled edamame. And, if you don't love the option that comes with the kit, you can make your own salad dressing to use instead. Just be sure to add in half before the first shake, and then the rest before the second shake so that it's evenly dispersed and coated with dressing.