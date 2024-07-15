This Bagged Salad Mixing Hack Is Lowkey Genius

Bagged salad is such a boon on days when you need a healthy meal and or your don't have time to venture further than the produce section. It's also great when you can't find it within yourself to wash and chop up the leafy greens from your grocery store haul. That's why it's so helpful that the Internet has brought us this hack: mixing and eating a salad kit, right in the bag.

First, you'll cut along the top of the bag and remove the topping and dressing packets. Pour half of the packet contents into the bag before twisting the top closed and shaking the bag to distribute as much of the good stuff as you can. Then, add the rest of the toppings and dressing, and repeat the shaking (reminiscent of McDonald's McSalad Shakers, may they rest in peace) until everything is distributed to your liking. Now, you'll cut off more of the bag to eat the greenery within; this ensures that you don't get salad dressing all over your hand. With a few adjustments the bag should sit upright on a table, but it's also very comfortable to hold in your hand while you eat.