Is Using A SodaStream Really Cheaper Than Just Buying Canned Seltzer

I remember when I discovered my love for seltzer water when it became trendy in the 2010s (Beyond that, the history of sparkling water is way older than you'd think). At first I couldn't understand the hype and wondered why anyone would actually pay for cases of flavored, bubbly water. What was wrong with drinking good ol' filtered or making distilled water at home? And what made this LaCroix brand so special that grocery stores stocked stacks of its colorful cases in every storefront? Then one day, after a grocery shopping trip that left me parched, I noticed a single can of LaCroix for 99 cents, and bought it to see if I was truly missing out on something. That fateful purchase changed my life forever.

I later returned to the store for a case of coconut-flavored LaCroix; The combination of carbonation with fruity essences transformed the act of drinking water from something mundane to something actually enjoyable. Even the sound of opening the tab added to the overall experience. I quickly became a connoisseur of canned seltzer water, trading my Hydro flask filled with flat water for an eight-pack of canned seltzer water, costing around $5, which I drank in two days. As you can imagine, my new seltzer water habit was adding up just as quickly as all the aluminum cans were piling up in the recycling bin. In search of a money-saving and waste-reducing alternative, I stumbled upon the SodaStream — a machine that I thought was wearing an invisible cape. But did it really save me enough cash to make it a worthy purchase compared to cans?