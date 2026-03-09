7 Nostalgic Vintage Candies That Vanished From Store Shelves

Time waits for no man — or candy, for that matter. Sure, chocolate companies like Nestlé, Hershey, and Cadbury have been around for over a hundred years (over two hundred years, in Cadbury's case), but that doesn't mean every single piece of confectionery has what it takes to survive to the present day. After all, back in the day, having any kind of sugary treat was something of a novelty (heck, the White Witch in the "Narnia" series got a kid to betray his family for Turkish delight); today, we can be a little more choosy.

Which isn't to say that the discontinued vintage candies on this list are all terrible; in fact, you may find yourself wanting to try some of them yourself. (Hey, some people get nostalgic for those violet mint candies, don't they?) Unfortunately for you, these sweets have long since gone the way of the dodo, but you can still have fun imagining.