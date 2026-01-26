The Once-Popular Chocolate Bar That You Can't Buy Anymore

If you remember the 1970s or 1980s, or even just find those decades fascinating, you may be aware that the second half of the 20th century was a time of interesting food options. From discontinued McDonald's dishes like Onion Nuggets and the McDLT to the 1980s fad of jitter-inducing Jolt Cola, the past isn't just "a foreign country" as the saying goes; the past has a different menu. But if you're looking at that menu, what's for dessert? Well, the long-lost Caravelle candy bar was one option. This treat debuted in the 1960s, with crisped rice and caramel wrapped in a milk chocolate shell. The bar would also, at some point in its history, contain Brazil nuts, which only added to the enticing combination of textures.

While fans love talking about their favorite snacks — including author Steve Almond, who, according to TIME Magazine, wrote the book "CandyFreak" due to his "obsessive love" for Caravelle – the candy bar was discontinued in the late 1970s. The culprit behind this? A corporate merger between Peter Paul, the company that made Caravelle, and Cadbury Schweppes. While no official reason was ever given for the Caravelle's production ceasing, it's possible that a corporate strategy conflict caused the bar to be cut from production lines.