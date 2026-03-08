Are You Eating Your Meals Too Fast? Here's How Long It Should Take You To Finish Your Plate

When dining out at a restaurant, we tend to eat with our eyes first when appreciating each component of a meal and recognizing how they achieve a harmonious balance. But eating at home? That's chow time. Unfortunately, scarfing down food isn't a habit we should be engaging in, according to science. Polishing off a meal in less than 30 minutes doesn't give people enough time to realize they're full, which can lead to health concerns most would rather avoid.

The brain doesn't respond to the various chemicals telling it the body is satiated until at least 20 minutes into a meal. 30 minutes is the sweet spot where you can be confident the brain has received the message you've been fed. While we often hear about eating more salad (with or without beer) and other nutritious foods as being the solution to our dietary woes, simply eating too fast can itself cause a host of problems.

Scientific studies demonstrate that inhaling a meal can lead to overeating, often resulting in unwanted weight gain. One study revealed that people who eat quickly are twice as likely to become obese compared to folks who eat slowly. Food consumed quickly also tends to go down in larger pieces which are difficult for the stomach to digest. Sending big chunks of food to the stomach might mean you aren't getting all the beneficial nutrients your meal provides while also causing the stomach to produce more acid, leading to heartburn.

What's worse, studies show that eating too fast can induce metabolic syndrome, increasing one's risk of type-2 diabetes and heart disease. Thankfully, all we need to do is slow down.