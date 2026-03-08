The Salsa Red Flag That Shows A Mexican Restaurant Is Doing Too Much

Those who love Mexican cuisine but don't visit new Mexican restaurants frequently can often get confused about what to look for in the wide genre of restaurants. Unfortunately, there are plenty of signs that you're dining at a bad Mexican restaurant. When it comes to salsa, one thing to watch for is a restaurant offering too many variations for customers to choose from. According to Laurence Cohen, the corporate brand chef at Thompson Restaurants, including Austin Grill in Potomac Falls, Virginia, this is as major of a red flag as being served cold salsa since it can indicate a lack of confidence in the standard salsas every Mexican restaurant should provide.

Some people might actually prefer it, as having a wide array of salsas can make it seem as though the establishment has expansive knowledge of sauces which other restaurants don't, but Cohen explained that these restaurants tend to favor quantity over quality — as far as the salsa is concerned, anyway. "There are a lot of restaurants that I feel try to do too much," he said. "It is better to streamline a menu to produce items you do well all the time. Having a large and diverse menu can be good; it can also cause a challenge with consistency and quality."