The Salsa Faux Pas You Need To Avoid At Mexican Restaurants
Salsa is one of Mexican cuisine's biggest stars. It's a dip that doubles as a garnish, and it can serve as a meal entirely on its own when you pair it with the best tortilla chips. Every trip to a Mexican restaurant absolutely requires salsa on the table, but there is a way this fresh and spicy condiment can wreck the experience. David Stadtmiller, senior director of food and beverage for Dallas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, touched on it in an exclusive interview with The Takeout, saying the last thing you should do at a Mexican restaurant is smother whatever dish you ordered in salsa.
"Salsa is meant to enhance a dish, not overpower it," Stadtmiller explained. "Many Mexican dishes are built with layers of flavor already in place, from marinades and slow-cooked sauces to the natural flavor of the proteins and vegetables. Too much salsa can easily dominate those nuances."
Even if you're eating at one of the absolute best Mexican restaurants, a thick layer of salsa can leave you with a monotone meal. Go easy on the sauce, and you'll enjoy the unique party of flavors each iconic Mexican dish delivers. Even better, Stadtmiller said adding the perfect amount of the right kind of salsa will infuse your meal with extra flavor and even more nuance.
How to use salsa to amplify the flavors in Mexican food
Whether you're using bright pico de gallo, creamy salsa de aguacate, classic salsa roja, or zesty salsa verde, each condiment can add another layer of experience to Mexican cuisine — as long as you don't put too much on your meal. The type of salsa you use depends on the dish itself and your own taste buds. David Stadtmiller explained, "If someone wants more heat or acidity, a well-made salsa can add another dimension as long as it complements what's already on the plate." It can be a good idea to taste the dish and the salsa separately to decide whether the flavors pair well together and to gauge the heat level.
There's a salsa style for everyone out there, from the pungent acidity of tomatillos and cilantro in the verde varieties to the deep, smoky flavors in a salsa tatemada. Adjust your selection to fit whatever dish you're eating and to fit your preferences. Street tacos shine with a spoonful of well-blended taqueria-style salsa, and smooth refried beans are even better with a garnish of chunky salsa or pico de gallo. An oil-based salsa macha with dried chiles, peanuts, and sesame seeds transforms a basic cheese quesadilla into something dynamic, while a fruity and fresh pineapple salsa is perfect with grilled chicken or fish.