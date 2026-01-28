The Salsa Faux Pas You Need To Avoid At Mexican Restaurants

Salsa is one of Mexican cuisine's biggest stars. It's a dip that doubles as a garnish, and it can serve as a meal entirely on its own when you pair it with the best tortilla chips. Every trip to a Mexican restaurant absolutely requires salsa on the table, but there is a way this fresh and spicy condiment can wreck the experience. David Stadtmiller, senior director of food and beverage for Dallas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, touched on it in an exclusive interview with The Takeout, saying the last thing you should do at a Mexican restaurant is smother whatever dish you ordered in salsa.

"Salsa is meant to enhance a dish, not overpower it," Stadtmiller explained. "Many Mexican dishes are built with layers of flavor already in place, from marinades and slow-cooked sauces to the natural flavor of the proteins and vegetables. Too much salsa can easily dominate those nuances."

Even if you're eating at one of the absolute best Mexican restaurants, a thick layer of salsa can leave you with a monotone meal. Go easy on the sauce, and you'll enjoy the unique party of flavors each iconic Mexican dish delivers. Even better, Stadtmiller said adding the perfect amount of the right kind of salsa will infuse your meal with extra flavor and even more nuance.