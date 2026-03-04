Here Are The Best 24-Hour Restaurants In Every State

If there's one thing that's for certain, it's that hunger abides by no time schedule. Whether it's an early morning breakfast or a midnight snack to refuel and keep the party going, there are times when your body says it's time to dine, and that's the final verdict. However, finding a good restaurant willing to cater to your around-the-clock cravings is not always an easy task.

There's something special about those neon signs that are always on, advertising the classic eats that you can order at any time — even pancakes at dinner or a burger for breakfast. The message is that here, time is always on your side; there is no rush, no closing time, no rules. But since 2020, those 24-hour restaurants have become few and far between. When you find the rare unicorn eateries that are actually available at every hour, you'd better make a note of it and revisit often.

Throughout America, these always-open establishments have become iconic in their own right. Some have history, having welcomed generations to their booths and barstools day and night, those patrons ordering from the same menu for decades. Others may be newer, and they might offer a modern twist long after the midnight hour has passed — because they know that appetites are always on, so restaurants need to keep up. Beyond the best 24-hour diners in the U.S., we've uncovered the best in every state — so no matter where or when you are, you won't be left hungry.