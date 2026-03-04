Here Are The Best 24-Hour Restaurants In Every State
If there's one thing that's for certain, it's that hunger abides by no time schedule. Whether it's an early morning breakfast or a midnight snack to refuel and keep the party going, there are times when your body says it's time to dine, and that's the final verdict. However, finding a good restaurant willing to cater to your around-the-clock cravings is not always an easy task.
There's something special about those neon signs that are always on, advertising the classic eats that you can order at any time — even pancakes at dinner or a burger for breakfast. The message is that here, time is always on your side; there is no rush, no closing time, no rules. But since 2020, those 24-hour restaurants have become few and far between. When you find the rare unicorn eateries that are actually available at every hour, you'd better make a note of it and revisit often.
Throughout America, these always-open establishments have become iconic in their own right. Some have history, having welcomed generations to their booths and barstools day and night, those patrons ordering from the same menu for decades. Others may be newer, and they might offer a modern twist long after the midnight hour has passed — because they know that appetites are always on, so restaurants need to keep up. Beyond the best 24-hour diners in the U.S., we've uncovered the best in every state — so no matter where or when you are, you won't be left hungry.
Alabama: The Purple Onion Deli & Grill
The Purple Onion Deli & Grill in Homewood is a Mediterranean mainstay with a massive menu available at all hours. Concertgoers and night-shift workers enjoy gyros, pitas, and breakfast plates — all in generous portions, for a reasonable price. The service is fast without feeling rushed, so when hunger hits around Birmingham after midnight, this is where to go.
479 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Alaska: BOOM Coffee
BOOM Coffee is a drive-thru coffee and snacks hut open 24/7 at one of Anchorage's busiest intersections. It serves classic lattes, but is known better for its over-the-top blended drinks, Red Bull creations, and indulgent frappes. There are also yummy pastries and sammies. In a city where darkness can take over much of the day, BOOM keeps the lights — and the espresso machines — on.
Arizona: 5 & Diner
Arizona's 5 & Diner serves 1950s nostalgia via neon lights, chrome trim, and red vinyl booths. But the real draw is the food: hand-spun shakes, stacked burgers, plates piled high with comfort food classics, and breakfast favorites — all served around the clock. In a city with a bold personality, this retro landmark makes late-night dining a celebration.
Arkansas: Benson's Grill
Benson's Grill is a 24-hour diner that has been a Fort Smith institution since the 1990s. The hometown favorite pairs chrome-accented nostalgia with generous portions, serving up everything from classic breakfasts to juicy burgers. The staff treats both regulars and road-trippers like family members. Whether it's midnight or the wee morning hours, Benson's Grill brings quality, comfort, and community to the table.
California: Orphan Andy's Restaurant
Orphan Andy's has been a refuge since the 1970s, and while it keeps traditional hours during the week, it's open 24 hours Thursday — Sunday. It's known as a safe place for locals, tourists, and night owls alike to share counter space beneath neon lights. Generous plates of chicken-fried steak and stuffed French toast make it a post-bar essential, and a morning-after cure.
Colorado: Alvarado's Mexican Fast Food
Alvarado's bills itself as Englewood's only real 24/7 Mexican drive-thru. Operating out of a former fast food chain outpost, it's flipped the script on must-try Mexican cuisine staples, serving quesabirria, carne asada fries, breakfast burritos, and a gargantuan chile relleno burrito that locals love. It's all quick, affordable, flavorful, and available at any time.
Connecticut: Blue Colony Diner
Family-owned since 1973, Blue Colony Diner glows with a welcoming light 24 hours a day. Its enormous menu features generous portions (one of the things that separates great diners from good ones) of mouthwatering meatloaf, classic breakfasts, and more. When Connecticut needs a slice of pie at midnight or a cup of coffee at dawn, Blue Colony comes correct.
Delaware: Smiley's Diner
Smiley's Diner lives up to its name with friendly service and plates that won't leave anyone hungry. The 24/7 treasure serves everything from classic burgers and breakfast plates to cheesesteaks and even fresh seafood. The portions are hearty, the prices are fair, and the atmosphere is welcoming to families, students, and late-night regulars alike.
Florida: Three Coins Diner
Three Coins Diner has been serving Tampa since the 1980s. This always-open diner offers classic American comfort food any time of day or night. It's got fluffy pancakes, buttery French toast, juicy burgers, and a primo patty melt. The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming, and the menu includes vegetarian and vegan options, so every diner will be happy here.
Georgia: Marietta Diner
A stainless-steel landmark that never locks its doors, the Marietta Diner has been serving the Atlanta area 24/7 since 1995. The menu is famously huge, spanning everything from omelettes to old-school burgers, to towering cakes sold by the slice. Here, families stop to fill up, night owls nosh, and regulars treat the booths like a second home.
Hawaii: Diner's Upscale Hawaii
What started as a food truck is now a brick-and-mortar restaurant serving elevated local favorites like garlic shrimp, ahi steak, grilled lobster tail, and more. The Honolulu mainstay draws steady crowds at any hour with its philosophy that upscale dining should still feel accessible, and it delivers on melt-in-your-mouth comfort served with a side of island-style swagger.
Idaho: California Mexican Food
Open whenever the cravings come, California Mexican Food promises to deliver fast, filling, and affordable meals in minutes. The California burrito — stuffed with steak, potatoes, salsa, and cheese — is a favorite among fans who also love the hearty combo plates, and the drive-thru convenience. With generous portions that don't break the bank, California Mexican Food is your fix for late-night Boise eats.
Illinois: Tony's Family Restaurant & Breakfast Cafe
Family-owned since 2007, Tony's is a local gem offering friendly service and stacks of pancakes piled high. The steak-and-eggs plates and daily specials turn newbies into regulars, and keep regulars coming back. The atmosphere is easygoing and welcoming, which is just what you need after a long night out or an early start.
Indiana: Nick's Patio
For more than 30 years, Nick's Patio has been a 24/7 South Bend landmark. Students, retirees, families, and night-shift workers fill the booths to enjoy an epic (and massive) menu. The house croissant — stuffed with eggs, ham, and cheese — could have its own following, but the patty melts, stir-fry dishes, and breakfast skillets also deliver.
Iowa: Iowa 80 Kitchen
Tucked within The World's Largest Truckstop is Iowa 80 Kitchen, where homestyle Midwestern cooking is served 24 hours a day. Family-owned since 1964, the iconic diner serves everything from chicken fried steak to loaded omelets, to sweet cream pancakes. There's also an all-you-can-eat buffet for truckers, road-trippers, and curious visitors who are drawn to big portions and nonstop service.
Kansas: Mexican Taco Shop
Mexican Taco Shop wins with bold flavors and serious value. Popular with students and locals alike, this 24/7 staple stacks carnitas high, and makes its burritos and combo plates for really big appetites. The salsa bar brings the heat, the trays arrive fully loaded, and the pace keeps things moving. Open no matter what the clock says, this spot shows that bigger really is best.
Kentucky: Burger Girl Diner
The neon-lit sister to Burger Boy keeps Louisville fed 24/7. The counter stools and flat-top grill at Burger Girl set a classic tone, while the menu's got everything from scratch-made pancakes to ribeye. Bison burgers, corned beef hash, omelets, patty melts, and chili cheese fries can be found here, too — whether it's 2 p.m. or 2 a.m.
Louisiana: Clover Grill
Since 1939, Clover Grill has been holding court on Bourbon Street with its signature pink walls, red stools, and 24-hour service. One of the French Quarter's last real round-the-clock diners, it's famous for providing patrons with hubcap-sized burgers and blissful batches of onion rings. The crowd shifts from night owls to early risers in the morning, but the griddle never stops sizzling.
Maine: Rusty Lantern Market
Gas station food rarely earns praise, much less devotion. But Rusty Lantern Markets surpass expectations with legitimately good pizza, breakfast bowls, seasonal lobster rolls, and artisanal sandwiches made onsite. The coffee is roasted in Portland, and the kitchen runs around the clock at select locations, proving that a fueling stop can double as a foodie destination.
Maryland: Honey Bee Diner
A Glen Burnie fixture since 1952, Honey Bee Diner serves retro flair 24 hours a day. Breakfast is also available at any time, and it can be anything from thick-cut French toast to a loaded omelet. And true to form in Maryland, there's tasty crab soup on the menu, along with panini sandwiches, homemade meatloaf, and banana splits.
Massachusetts: Boulevard Diner
Boulevard Diner's menu might feature some of the easiest old-school diner dishes to recreate at home, but stopping by to try the restaurant's recipes is a great idea. This place has been serving customers since 1936, and it's still filled with historic charm. Fan favorites among the comfort food classics served here include the crowd-pleasing Big Bully breakfast, pancakes, Belgian waffles, meatloaf, and more.
Michigan: 76th Street Diner
Family-owned and open 365 days a year, the 76th Street Diner is known for being a must-try roadside eatery. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in famously generous portions that satisfy serious appetites. With everything from pancakes to juicy burgers to a bit of Tex-Mex, the varied menu keeps travelers and locals well fed at any hour.
Minnesota: Mickey's Diner By Willy
Open 24/7/365, Mickey's Diner By Willy, the sister eatery to the original Mickey's, has proudly served St. Paul since 1960. It focuses on homemade recipes prepared without preservatives, and uses locally sourced eggs, beef, and fresh bread. Buttermilk pancakes, patty melts, hash browns, and house-made soups round out the menu, and everything's cooked with real butter and time-tested methods.
Mississippi: Lounge Nocherie at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort
Nestled inside the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, Lounge Nocherie puts a new spin on 24-hour service. Its casual lounge atmosphere welcomes customers to linger over small plates, while baristas whip up espresso drinks to order, and pastries, cakes, and pies are baked daily in-house. Lauded for its relaxed elegance, Lounge Nocherie is a lovely late-night pick.
Missouri: Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant
Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant is one of the few places in Missouri that serves its entire menu of breakfast plates and comfort food favorites — everything from quesadillas to spaghetti and meatballs — 24 hours a day, and it's done so since 1991. Its friendly service and welcoming environment have also earned it a loyal following.
Montana: Shellie's Country Cafe
Shellie's Country Cafe is a locally owned, 24/7 eatery that proudly serves generous portions of everything from breakfast specials to burgers, milkshakes to prime rib. It's one of the few around-the-clock options in the area, which makes it popular among late-night shift workers and long haul truckers. Most notably, it was also the 2023 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.
Nebraska: Lina's Mexican Restaurant
Recognized as Nebraska's best 24-hour restaurant, Lina's Mexican Restaurant beats the competition with its nonstop service and impressively varied menu of Mexican favorites. Customers come back to order breakfast burritos, quesadillas, sizzling fajitas, and loaded nachos layered with cheese and steak. While there are several popular locations, only this one is open 24/7.
Nevada: Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant
Family-owned since 1966, Blueberry Hill has become a Las Vegas favorite. Its two locations serve a menu that's nearly 20 pages long, 24 hours a day. Choose among classics like pancakes, burgers, Mexican dishes, Italian fare, and even delicious, house-made desserts. It's all served in impressively large portions, and made better by fresh fruit compotes, scratch batters, Certified Angus beef, and Grade AA eggs.
New Hampshire: Red Arrow Diner
The iconic Red Arrow Diner has been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner since 1922. The Manchester institution is loved for its comfort food classics, which include acclaimed pies and Blue Plate specials. With multiple locations, Red Arrow has become New Hampshire's 24-hour diner with the most devotees. Even celebrities and politicians have stopped in to enjoy this place.
New Jersey: Clinton Station Diner
Opened in 2004, Clinton Station Diner is praised for its ample portions and widely varied menu that covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner at any hour of the day or night. The diner is especially famous for its massive burgers and filled-to-the-brim dessert case, which is stocked with dozens of decadently sweet treats. Guests can even eat inside an authentic 1927 Blue Comet train car for a taste of Jersey history.
New Mexico: Penny's Diner
Since being founded in 1994 and named after the CEO's wife, Penny's retro style has complemented its 24-hour service. With chrome for miles and iconic checkerboard floors, the Vaughn, New Mexico, location leans into the 1950s diner theme. Fittingly, its menu features traditional comfort food: tasty breakfasts, fresh-baked pies, real milkshakes made to order, and hamburgers grilled the old-fashioned way.
New York: Diner 24 NYC
Diner 24 NYC opened with a mission to breathe new life into the city's late-night dining scene. At a time when actual 24/7 dining spots are becoming rare, this eatery proudly keeps the lights on nonstop. The classic all-day breakfast nods to tradition but the menu is varied, filled with everything from burgers to salads, to make-your-own milkshakes, and more.
North Carolina: Midnight Diner
Midnight Diner is Charlotte's highest-rated breakfast spot for food and service, and it offers pretty much everything you'd expect of a 24-hour restaurant. Burgers are made from fresh Angus and sirloin, and there are also hand-cut onion rings, and even shrimp and grits. Be sure to try the decadent, thick-cut French toast.
North Dakota: Roadhouse Cafe
Welcoming diners 24 hours a day except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, North Dakota's Roadhouse Cafe always has breakfast at the ready. From savory build-your-own omelets to old-school biscuits and gravy, and even sweet finds like the epic French toast, Roadhouse Cafe checks every box. Also notable are the hot turkey dinners, a year-round favorite.
Ohio: The Lampost Restaurant in Ellet
The Lampost Restaurant in Ellet is the epitome of a classic diner, where an old-school atmosphere sets the stage for Ohio's greatest 24-hour hub. It serves breakfast all day, as well as burgers, sandwiches, wings, and hand-dipped milkshakes. The stuffed hash browns win big points, while the He-Man Platter is appreciated for not skimping on portions.
Oklahoma: Perry's Restaurant
Perry's was named Oklahoma's best 24-hour restaurant, and for good reason. This eatery serves classic American comfort food in a cozy, old-school environment. Omelets, burgers, and other traditional favorites are made in a small kitchen that delivers big flavor. Fans of this restaurant specifically recommend the fried mushrooms and the hamburger steak with fries.
Oregon: Mandy's Family Restaurant
Mandy's Family Restaurant made a splash when it opened for 24-hour service in Eugene, filling a need shared by college students and locals. Here, all-day breakfast is served alongside chicken fried steak, meatloaf, and fish and chips. The menu also offers options for vegans and vegetarians, plus a kids' menu. That explains why Mandy's is among the highest-rated breakfast restaurants in the area.
Pennsylvania: Pat's King of Steaks
Since 1930, Pat's King of Steaks has been a celebrated cornerstone of late-night dining in South Philly. It's been credited with inventing the cheese steak, and while the original recipe remains unchanged, recent menu updates include seeded rolls and grill-melted cheese. Cheese steak options range from classic to mushroom to even pizza-style, plus the menu's got hot dogs and fries.
Rhode Island: IHOP
IHOP is one of the only 24/7 dining options in Rhode Island. While places like K & G Diner and Haven Brothers are open late and praised by locals, they don't operate around the clock. Luckily, this IHOP in Providence (now open for more than half a century) fills the gap with its full menu of pancakes, omelets, burgers, and more.
South Carolina: Whataburger
In South Carolina, true 24-hour dining is limited, making Whataburger one of the few reliable all-night options. Not every location operates nonstop, but Greenville's does. It's appreciated for its made-to-order burgers and customizable favorites, especially among those who know how to upgrade a Whataburger grilled cheese. Late-night non-chain alternatives include Eddie's Calzones and Jack Brown's Columbia, though neither runs 24/7.
South Dakota: Fryn' Pan
Fryn' Pan has been a regional favorite in South Dakota since the 1970s, and it remains one of the few places serving guests 24 hours a day. With multiple locations across the Dakotas and Minnesota, the restaurant chain focuses on homestyle fare made from scratch, breakfast that's available anytime, and a variety of burgers, sandwiches, soups, and classic desserts. (Particularly beloved are the pies.)
Tennessee: City Cafe Diner
The downtown Chattanooga location of City Cafe is the only one open 24 hours, making it a beloved local favorite. The massive menu boasts over 300 items; guests can order breakfast, international dishes, and dessert at every hour. Bright lights and busy tables are par for the course, as is a packed cake display. Try a slice of the cannoli or red velvet.
Texas: House of Pies
House of Pies locations have been serving Texans at all hours since the 1960s. While the name clearly highlights the dessert options, the menu goes far beyond pie. There are omelets, burgers, chicken-fried favorites, and more. Still, the rotating selection of cream pies, fruit pies, and the signature Bayou Goo is what really keeps customers coming back.
Utah: The Belgian Waffle & Omelet Inn
The Belgian Waffle & Omelet Inn has welcomed diners 24/7 since 1979. At any time, it's serving breakfast plates like waffles, biscuits and gravy, and a fully-loaded hash. There are also burgers and comfort food classics, all served in large portions. The Utah mainstay is known for its unfussy energy, and for holding events that give back to the community.
Vermont: Denny's
When it comes to 24-hour dining in Vermont, the Rutland Denny's is among the only options. Denny's most popular menu items are known nationwide; many diners have a go-to order for breakfast, lunch or dinner — and they can get it here at any time of day or night. Whether for pancakes or a late dinner, you can trust this dependable diner-style chain to be open 24/7.
Virginia: Bob & Edith's Diner
Since 1969, Bob & Edith's Diner has been serving classic Southern breakfasts 24 hours a day at select locations. Customers enjoy the eggs cracked to order, hand-prepped hash browns, and chipped beef from a family recipe — but there's so much more. Weekends and mornings here bring lines out the door, as patrons eagerly wait to satisfy cravings for country fried steak, meatloaf, fried chicken, and milkshakes.
Washington: Gyro Bites
Looking for Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors? Gyro Bites is available at any time, and you can even order online. Located near Tacoma Community College, the eatery serves gyros, shawarma, kebabs, and Jordanian specialties, including plenty of vegetarian options. Favorites at this casual, family-friendly outlet include Greek fries, baklava, hummus drizzled with olive oil, smoky baba ghanoush, falafel, and spanakopita.
West Virginia: Omelet Shoppe
At its two locations in West Virginia, the Omelet Shoppe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner 24/7. The complete menu never sleeps, and it features something for everyone: Choose from omelets, waffles, hash browns, burgers, and more comfort food fare. Regulars return for the area's highest-rated affordable eats, and say the deals on burgers are especially great. Don't sleep on half-off Tuesdays, either.
Wisconsin: George Webb Restaurants
Since 1948, George Webb Restaurants have served Wisconsin 24/7. The menu's got burgers and all-day breakfasts, as well as sandwiches, salads, fried specialties, and even root beer floats. Adding to the fun is a quirky tradition: At every location, you'll see two clocks on the wall, set a minute apart. This is a nod to the founder's workaround for when 24-hour service was restricted.
Wyoming: Poncho's Mexican Food
Located in Casper, Wyoming, Poncho's Mexican Food serves its customers Mexican fare like enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, and signature dishes. The service is 24/7, and the fast-casual environment is no-frills but inviting. The drive-up window is something diners appreciate, as it adds to the convenience for those out late and on the go.
