14 Of The Easiest Old-School Diner Dishes To Recreate At Home

There's just something about an old-school diner — the booths that have seen better days, the waiters always ready with a hot pot of coffee, the regulars posted up on their bar stools, the sounds of food sizzling emanating from the open kitchen alongside smells that will make your stomach growl immediately. However, not everyone's lucky enough to have a reliably great diner in their neck of the woods, so when cravings strike, you're on your own.

Thankfully, while diner food can seem almost magical, able to cure whatever ails you (body or soul), a lot of it's not all that difficult to prepare. You can make many diner classics right at home. Sure, you might need to go out and grab some ingredients that you don't always have on hand (liver, anyone?), but if you make the effort, you'll find that you're well-rewarded. Here are some of the easiest recipes for old-school diner dishes.