The Over-The-Top Boston Burger Joint That Guy Fieri Loves
It's no secret that Guy Fieri is a fan of extreme cuisine. On his show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," the celebrity chef has sampled a cornucopia of indulgent and eccentric dishes, and naturally, he's found his favorite comfort food spots across the country. One of the celebrity chef's preferred restaurants in the city of Boston cream pie and clam chowder is a creative burger joint with an over-the-top menu that will make most mortals do a double take: Boston Burger Company. Guy Fieri has featured Boston Burger Company on "Triple D" nearly half a dozen times, and for good reason — the Beantown-based chain offers boundary-pushing burgers, massively decked out milkshakes, and more mega-indulgent fare that's right up the flamboyant chef's alley.
The menu includes such gut-busting gastronomic wonders as "The King," an Elvis-inspired burger loaded with fried bananas, bacon, and peanut butter (the controversial burger topping that won Guy Fieri over). For his part, Guy Fieri is partial to Boston Burger Company's "Mac Attack," a half-pound Angus beef patty loaded with homemade four cheese mac and cheese and bacon. He dubbed it the "dictionary definition of comfort food," and praised its toothsome texture, high-quality meat, and flavor-enhancing locally baked bun (via YouTube). He also called it a contender for one of the most ridiculous things he's seen in the burger world, which is high praise coming from Guy Fieri.
The history of Boston Burger Company
Boston Burger Company was founded in 2009 by a group of three friends, and quickly expanded to operate four locations across the Boston area. The trio aimed to reinvent the classic American burger and fries through extravagant and imaginative twists, and it's safe to say they've delivered. The menu includes dozens of burger varieties ranging from bacon and cheese-loaded comfort food fever dreams to innovative flavor combos like "The Pilgrim," a turkey burger jammed with stuffing, cranberry mayo, and American cheese (the best melty cheese for burgers). Don't forget to leave room for dessert, because brave diners can indulge in Boston Burger Company's "freak frappes," such as the "Holy Cannoli," topped with an entire cannoli or the "Smooth Operator," a peanut butter frappe crowned by a generous slice of peanut butter pie, Butterfinger crumble, and Reese's cups.
In addition to its many cameos on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," Boston Burger Company has been spotlighted on "The Rachel Ray Show" and "Man vs. Food," and has been included on a plethora of lists of the best, craziest, and generally most exciting burgers across Boston and America. No matter how you slice it, this Guy Fieri-approved Boston burger joint is over-the-top in the tastiest way. If this article has you ready to whip up a Flavortown-level burger at home, don't miss Guy Fieri's tip for making the best burgers.