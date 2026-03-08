The Over-The-Top Boston Burger Joint That Guy Fieri Loves

It's no secret that Guy Fieri is a fan of extreme cuisine. On his show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," the celebrity chef has sampled a cornucopia of indulgent and eccentric dishes, and naturally, he's found his favorite comfort food spots across the country. One of the celebrity chef's preferred restaurants in the city of Boston cream pie and clam chowder is a creative burger joint with an over-the-top menu that will make most mortals do a double take: Boston Burger Company. Guy Fieri has featured Boston Burger Company on "Triple D" nearly half a dozen times, and for good reason — the Beantown-based chain offers boundary-pushing burgers, massively decked out milkshakes, and more mega-indulgent fare that's right up the flamboyant chef's alley.

The menu includes such gut-busting gastronomic wonders as "The King," an Elvis-inspired burger loaded with fried bananas, bacon, and peanut butter (the controversial burger topping that won Guy Fieri over). For his part, Guy Fieri is partial to Boston Burger Company's "Mac Attack," a half-pound Angus beef patty loaded with homemade four cheese mac and cheese and bacon. He dubbed it the "dictionary definition of comfort food," and praised its toothsome texture, high-quality meat, and flavor-enhancing locally baked bun (via YouTube). He also called it a contender for one of the most ridiculous things he's seen in the burger world, which is high praise coming from Guy Fieri.