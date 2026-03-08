The Simple Comfort Food Robert Duvall Enjoyed At His Go-To Virginia Cafe

Tributes have been pouring out following the passing of acclaimed actor Robert Duvall, known for his Oscar-nominated roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" and his long career spanning several decades after a debut role of Boo Radley in "To Kill a Mockingbird." Plenty of stories have come from people who knew him personally, including the proprietor of a restaurant in Virginia where Duvall was a regular later in his life.

Duvall routinely went to the Old Salem Cafe in Marshall, Virginia, not far from the actor's home in Middleburg. The cafe's co-owner Donna Armstrong reflected on his friendly demeanor and some of the dishes he often ordered. Armstrong explained that Robert Duvall's favorite meals included some simple, no-frills staples, like patty melts, hamburger steaks, and your classic Reuben whenever he was at the Old Salem Cafe.

It was nothing especially fancy or complicated; Armstrong described it as "just your normal comfort food," according to local Washington, D.C. news station WTOP. Armstrong added that Duvall often arrived in the company of the farm hands who worked on his property (he lived in a very nice farmhouse on a massive property during his later years), and he'd cover their lunches.