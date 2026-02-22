Robert Duvall's Favorite Meal Was A Simple No-Frills Staple

Famed actor Robert Duvall passed away on February 16, 2026, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films. We recognize him from his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," but the man himself was also known to enjoy a great plate of food. One of his favorite meals was about as simple as it gets: a steak. The specific cut he enjoyed most was a juicy ribeye.

In a 2017 interview with Men's Journal, Duvall said, "I love a good ribeye. There are some cuts of meat I like in Argentina, but our steaks are better up north." The reference to Argentina is likely in relation to his wife, Luciana Duvall, who is Argentinian; the two met during a chance encounter in 1996 on the street while Duvall was in Buenos Aires to film a TV movie.

"They don't corn-feed or age their beef down there, and they cook steaks too well done. They kill it again and take all the taste out. A good ribeye from Nebraska is just about as good as Kobe beef," Duvall added in the interview. While malbec wine and asado make the perfect pair, according to many lovers of Argentinean cuisine, clearly, Duvall preferred a straightforward bone-in or boneless ribeye steak.