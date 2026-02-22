Robert Duvall's Favorite Meal Was A Simple No-Frills Staple
Famed actor Robert Duvall passed away on February 16, 2026, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films. We recognize him from his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," but the man himself was also known to enjoy a great plate of food. One of his favorite meals was about as simple as it gets: a steak. The specific cut he enjoyed most was a juicy ribeye.
In a 2017 interview with Men's Journal, Duvall said, "I love a good ribeye. There are some cuts of meat I like in Argentina, but our steaks are better up north." The reference to Argentina is likely in relation to his wife, Luciana Duvall, who is Argentinian; the two met during a chance encounter in 1996 on the street while Duvall was in Buenos Aires to film a TV movie.
"They don't corn-feed or age their beef down there, and they cook steaks too well done. They kill it again and take all the taste out. A good ribeye from Nebraska is just about as good as Kobe beef," Duvall added in the interview. While malbec wine and asado make the perfect pair, according to many lovers of Argentinean cuisine, clearly, Duvall preferred a straightforward bone-in or boneless ribeye steak.
Here are some of Robert Duvall's other favorite dishes
Robert Duvall also enjoyed plenty of other food as well throughout the years. One of his favorite meals, which he posted to Facebook once, was his wife's beef ribs. They're a simple affair, only being seasoned with sea salt.
Duvall was also known to enjoy some down-home fare too. He'd frequent a restaurant not too far from his home in Middleburg, Virginia, called the Old Salem Cafe (located in Marshall, Virginia). Co-owner of the cafe, Donna Armstrong, recounted to WTOP that Duvall treated his farmhand to lunch there on occasion. She mentioned that Duvall enjoyed dishes like hamburger steaks, Reuben sandwiches, and patty melts, saying he liked, "just your normal comfort food."
He was also known to be a regular at a Greek restaurant called Our Mom Eugenia in Great Falls, Virginia, preferring to show up for a quiet meal before the dinner rush. He did mention on social media that he was on a diet at some point, so he'd have a smoothie now and then too. Duvall was also known to enjoy good sushi, so it seems like he had quite the open mind when it came to food.