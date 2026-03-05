The Best Time To Add Dairy To Hot Soup To Avoid A Curdled Mess

Okay, so now you know not to dump your milk or heavy cream right into a boiling pot of soup (not that you should be boiling soup anyway, but no matter). But what if you want to take every single precaution to avoid curdling your cream? What else can you do? Well, according to Marissa Stevens, you can make sure you use high-fat milk or cream. "High-fat dairy is much less likely to curdle in hot soup, and you need a lot less to add richness," she said. "Heavy cream, crème fraîche, and full-fat sour cream are all safer additions than milk or half-and-half."

You should also take care when using acidic ingredients, Stevens warned, as they denature proteins just as easily as high heat. "Acid and heat together are the real problem when it comes to curdling." So if you're making, say, a cream of tomato soup, you should be extra cautious, perhaps by tempering your cream. "Just ladle some of the hot (not boiling) soup into a separate bowl and slowly stir in the dairy," said Stevens. "Then stir in another ladle-full of hot soup, just to be sure, before stirring that warmed mixture back into the pot." It's a great way to introduce the ingredient slowly and make sure everything plays nicely in the dish.