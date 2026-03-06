You're Ruining Your Chopped Salad If This Tool Isn't Up To Snuff

A chopped salad is more than lettuce, carrots, and dressing tossed onto a plate; it has a special place on salad menus because everything is finely cut into equal pieces and arranged with a deliberate eye for presentation. You get a lot of flexibility when it comes to your ingredients, but everything should be bite-sized. It's not surprising, then, that a chopped salad can be easy to mess up, and the big culprit may be the knife you used. We spoke to Jason Stern, the executive chef at Boone's, who explained that you should consider sharpening your kitchen knife before taking on a chopped salad.

According to Stern, "A dull knife doesn't slice; it smashes. Instead of gliding through with precision, a dull blade crushes and tears its way forward, bruising delicate ingredients like leafy greens, herbs, tomatoes, or soft fruits." Slicing veggies properly means using a rock and roll motion to cut tough, thick vegetables, which Stern describes as moving the knife forward and down at the same time, and it is much harder with a dull edge, and all you're left with is the brute force up-and-down stomps of your blunted knife. On top of that, a more rounded blade means your knife is more likely to slip while you chop.