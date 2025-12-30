How A Rock And A Roll Can Help Cut Tough, Thick Vegetables

Home cooks typically don't encounter any headaches cutting veggies like onions and celery, but thicker root vegetables such as parsnips and rutabagas can be a different story. Sometimes making clean cuts through tough produce feels like it requires a Herculean effort, even after testing your knife to make sure it's not dull. When The Takeout mentioned this to Shanna Jantz Kemp, a knife-making pro at Jantz Supply, she agreed that thick vegetables can be challenging, especially for folks who might benefit from improving their knife skills. Fortunately, Kemp offered a tip involving a little rock and roll that can make the process a bit easier.

No, she isn't talking about turning your favorite playlist up to 11. Kemp's advice relies more on physics than good tunes. "Rocking a thick vegetable back and forth can make cutting feel easier because you're using body weight and motion instead of pure downward force," she said. "The curved motion helps the blade gradually work through dense flesh rather than trying to split it in one push."

Of course, the type of knife used to slice tougher vegetables also makes a significant difference. "The weight of the knife matters," Kemp said. "A heavier blade helps carry momentum through hard flesh, reducing the need to force the cut and keeping things safer and more controlled." Chef's knives, santokus, or vegetable cleavers are designed to handle downward force without flexing or twisting, she says.